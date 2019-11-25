1994 (25 years ago)
- “City police have been busy enforcing Roanoke’s newest weapon on scofflaws who evade paying annual taxes on their cars. The personal property tax parking ticket made its debut Nov. 1. In the three weeks since, police have issued 831 of the $25 tickets that also force car owners to buy a $20 decal and pay any overdue tax they owe.”
- “ ‘If it will keep you warm, it’s selling,’ said Lee Overstreet, owner of the Roanoke-based Northwest True Value Hardware chain. ‘It seems that people are anticipating a bad winter,’ said Overstreet, whose sales of winter-related merchandise increased 10 percent this fall.”
- “The Roanoke Express got an extra dose of holiday cheer Thursday. The Express ended hockey’s only unbeaten streak in regulation play by feasting on the Richmond Renegades 6-3 in front of 5,962 Thanksgiving Day fans at the Roanoke Civic Center.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “City Atty. James Kincanon said Monday he will report next week on possible means of amending Roanoke’s zoning law as it pertains to the creation of new commercial or industrial districts. Kincanon discussed the matter privately with City Council Monday but declined afterward to say what his recommendation, if any, will be.”
- “Unemployment in Roanoke Valley has declined slightly in ‘one of the lowest years we’ve had,’ according to Palmer St. Clair, Roanoke area manager for Virginia Employment Commission. ‘Anybody with any skill at all is working and the demand continues,’ St. Clair said.”
- “Virginia Tech may apply for membership in the Atlantic Coast Conference and if it does, ‘interest is definitely present’ in the ACC, the Times-Dispatch said Monday night. The newspaper quoted Tech Athletic Director Frank Moseley as saying Tech would be ‘interested in making an application if the conference appears to be interested in having us.’ ”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Roanoke now has the chance of being the first city in Virginia to have two infantry companies of the United States National Guard, as permission has been granted T.E. Frantz, of this city, by Adjutant General Jo Lane Stern, to organize another infantry company. Forty-two men eligible to service have already signed up, and a mass meeting will be held at the Auditorium at 8 o’clock Friday evening to complete the work of organization.”
- “Ex-service men who did not receive their medals offered by the City of Roanoke on Armistice Day can procure them by calling at the office of the Roanoke Community Service in Elmwood Park and presenting their discharge papers. Only those men who were members of some department of the army, navy or marine service and are either residents of Roanoke or men who enlisted from Roanoke are eligible for these medals.”
- “The Young Men’s Class Basketball League Class A, which was organized last week, played two games Saturday night on the ‘Gym’ floor of the Central Y.M.C.A. In the first game between the Arrows and the Pirates, both sides scored well, and the Arrows won by one point, the score being 42 to 41. In the second game between the Giants and the Braves the Giants scored 12 points to 6 points scored by the Braves in the first half but in the second half the Braves came into the lead and scored 24 points to 8 points scored by the Giants making the score for the game 30 to 20 in favor of the Braves.”
