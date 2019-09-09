1994 (25 years ago)
- “Residents in Southwest Roanoke County voted strong support Thursday night for a new Cave Spring High School, but it was less than what Supervisor Fuzzy Minnix had expected and hoped for. Nearly 250 people attended a meeting arranged by advocates of a new high school to demonstrate to Minnix and Supervisors Chairman Lee Eddy that voters support the project.”
- “Yokohama Tire Co. — whose Salem plant has been strikebound for seven weeks — this week took its argument for a seven-day work-week directly to the company’s union workers and the public. ‘A seven-day operation is the only practical way for us to get our manufacturing costs down to a competitive level with other U.S. tire manufacturers,’ Richard Switzer, vice president for manufacturing, wrote in a letter mailed Tuesday to the company’s workers.”
- “Lord Botetourt’s Sarah Hicks scored 13 of her team-high 17 points in the second quarter to lift the Cavaliers to a 62-38 high school girls’ basketball victory over Botetourt County rival James River on Thursday night. Katrina Elliot added 12 points for Lord Botetourt (5-1). Angie Johnson led the Knights (0-2) with a game-high 19 points.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Salem City Council voted Monday night to dedicate the new bridge over the Roanoke River at Eddy Avenue next Monday at 11 a.m. The bridge will be named the W. Frank Chapman Memorial Bridge, in honor of the late W. Frank Chapman, who served as Salem City manager from 1943 until his death in June 1968.”
- “Known opposition to Roanoke City’s proposed landfill on Brushy Mountain in Roanoke County went over an estimated 700 citizens Monday night as the eighth citizens group in less than a week unanimously voted to oppose the project. A public hearing on the landfill will be held by the county supervisors and planning commissioners at 7:30 tonight at the Salem Roanoke Valley Civic Center.”
- “The Boston Red Sox came from behind on George Scott’s two-run single in the eighth inning and edged the Cleveland Indians 5-4 Monday night. Rico Petrocelli and Tony Conigliaro hit home runs for the Red Sox.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Speeches by Brotherhood officials, local and visiting and representatives of the Norfolk & Western Railroad, dancing, a mock trial, refreshments and other features marked an evening of splendid entertainment indulged in on Mill Mountain last night from eight to twelve o’clock by fully a thousand members of the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks and their friends from Roanoke, Salem, Vinton and surrounding communities.”
- “Private George O. Bishop, Salem’s most distinguished soldier son, is home wearing the Medal Militaire, Distinguished Service Cross, Croix de Guerre and palm, and having been recommended for the Congressional Medal and the Italian and Belgian War Crosses.”
- “That the Washington and Lee and Virginia Polytechnic Institute annual football game, scheduled for Roanoke on November 1, will be moved to Lynchburg, was the rumor afloat in Roanoke today. Just what basis exists for this story could not be definitely determined this morning, but it is known that some negotiations have recently been conducted between backers of Lynchburg and a representative of the V.P.I. athletic authorities.”
