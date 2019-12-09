1994 (25 years ago)
- “Nothing is more basic to local school boards than setting the opening day and calendar for the school year, Roanoke County Superintendent Deanna Gordon says. So you would think that all the talk about the decentralization of power would cause state legislators to allow school boards to set their own opening dates. Not so.”
- “It wasn’t exactly Philadelphia in 1787, but three New River Valley governments and Virginia Tech gave birth Thursday to a new entity. The Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority will be responsible for disposing of the garbage gathered from Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Tech and Montgomery County beginning in July.”
- “Corey Willis scored 19 points to pace four players in double figures as Glenvar whipped North Cross 71-43 in a non-district boys’ high school basketball game Thursday at North Cross. Willis scored 15 of his points in the second half as the Highlanders (2-0) expanded a seven-point lead at halftime.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “A controversial public housing project for Roanoke’s Riverdale community won the approval of City Council Monday afternoon. About 50 persons, almost all of them opposed to the project, crowded the Municipal Building’s third-floor meeting room for the public hearing which culminated in council’s decision.”
- “A rezoning request that would allow the construction of about 150 apartments on Dalewood Avenue in Salem met quick opposition at Salem City Council’s Monday meeting. A small delegation appeared at the council meeting and said petitions were being circulated opposing construction of the apartments.”
- “Roanoke College opens its Mason-Dixon Conference season at 8 o’clock tonight at the Civic Center, expecting another tough game from Hampden-Sydney. The Maroons beat the Tigers twice last year (78-76 and 70-56) ‘and I think they’re better this year,’ Roanoke Coach Charlie Moir said Monday afternoon.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “In order to assist the farmers of Virginia in draining their wet lands, the extension division at Blacksburg maintains the services of an agricultural engineer whose duties are to give farmers assistance and advice with their drainage problems. The engineer makes surveys of farm lands in need of drainage, furnishing maps showing the location of tile, grades, etc., together with an estimate on the cost of doing the work. The services of the engineer are free to the farmers of the State.”
- “Roanoke’s police force now consists of thirty-seven men, with an authorized strength of forty-eight, it was stated this morning by Acting Chief of Police W.J. Rigney, in referring to a statement made last night before the Retail Merchants’ Association that the city is not now adequately policed. The force is made up of twenty-eight patrolmen, three detectives, three motorcycle officers, two station keepers and the chief.”
- “Roanoke College basketball squad is now beginning to round into shape for the coming season with material on the floor that promises to blend into one of the strongest teams in the history of the college. Indications are that the teamwork will be closer and more perfectly worked out than last year when the quint ranked in the forefront among South Atlantic teams.”
