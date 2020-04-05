1995 (25 years ago)
- “April showers bring May flowers … but what if April is dry and cold? Farmers at Roanoke Valley orchards are hoping that the weather in the next few weeks will be wetter and warmer. At Ikenberry’s Orchard in Botetourt County, where the peach trees are in full bloom, Loretta Ikenberry said the weather has given her some worries about their peach crop.”
- “A plant producing more than 1,000 tons of asphalt a day. A federally assisted low-income apartment complex. To residents of the 75-home community of Springtree that proposed developmental double whammy spells potential crime, truck traffic, pollution and declining property values. About 25 homeowners of the Northeast Roanoke neighborhood turned out against both proposals at a Roanoke Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.”
- “Daniel Berthiaume could not have picked a better time to post his first shutout for the Roanoke Express. Berthiaume and his teammates showed that reports of their demise may have been a bit premature, staving off elimination by beating Richmond 3-0 on Wednesday night in Game 3 of their East Coast Hockey League playoff series.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Gov. Linwood Holton will deliver the keynote address at the opening session of the Virginia Public Health Conference at Hotel Roanoke Wednesday. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘The Efficient Delivery of Health Services.’ Some 800 voluntary and state health professionals will attend the three-day meeting.”
- “Snow fell in Roanoke for more than an hour Monday morning, but with no accumulation. It was said to be the first April snowstorm here since 1957.”
- “J.C. Hanks batted in two runs for Virginia Military Institute Sunday, including a first inning homer, to lead the Keydets to a 2-1 victory over Old Dominion, which had handed VMI its first baseball defeat of the season in the first game of a doubleheader.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “The city manager’s office has issued a building permit to the Walker Machine and Foundry Corporation for the erection of a steel building for a foundry and machine shop at Norwich, estimated to cost $15,000, it was learned this morning. Announcement of the plans for this enterprise was made several weeks ago.”
- “The opinion being that Roanoke County is not getting her share of the money being spent by the State for road improvements, R.H. Angell and E.T. Morris, city commissioners, were appointed by Mayor Boxley last night, as a committee to attend the executive committee meeting of the Virginia Good Roads Association, which meets in Richmond the 8th of the this month, to find out if this section is getting its share, and if not to secure data which will be submitted to the commission here, which will enable them to take action in the matter.”
- “With the score 11 to 0 in favor of Virginia Tech the opening game with Randolph Macon College was called at the end of the fourth inning here today on account of a snow storm. The same teams will play here tomorrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.