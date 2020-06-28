1995 (25 years ago)
• “The storm clouds that have lingered over Virginia for the past week wrung themselves out again Wednesday, unleashing torrents from Salem to Buena Vista that brought on some of the worst flooding since 1985. Rockbridge County was hit hardest.”
• “Ads on school buses could generate millions of dollars for financially strapped school systems. But so far, Roanoke Valley school officials prefer to stay ad-free.”
• “In Bethesda, Md., today, Billy King tees it up in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship for the second straight year. This time, the Roanoker won’t be shaking like a leaf. ‘Unlike last year at Pinehurst [N.C.], I feel like I belong this time,’ the longtime Blue Hills head professional said Wednesday. ”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Applications for conscientious objector exemptions have risen considerably at the Roanoke City Selective Service board. The board usually gets only one or two applications a month, said executive secretary A. Carole Phipps. In June, however, nine people have applied, she said.”
• “American Motor Inns Inc., of Roanoke and Safety Harbor Spa, Inc., of Safety Harbor, Fla., Monday announced an agreement to merge. The spa, in operation under the same management for the past 25 years, is a health resort with golf and other recreational facilities.”
• “Lynn McGlothen pitched a two-hitter and the Winston-Salem Red Sox came up one big inning to nip Salem, 3-1, at Ernie Shore field Sunday afternoon. McGlothen, in posting his ninth win against two losses for the season, gave up a run in the second inning and then clamped down on the Rebels with only one hit the last seven innings.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “The Fourth of July, which falls on Sunday this year, will be locally celebrated with due form and ceremony on Monday, the fifth. The N. & W., the Virginia Bridge and Iron Company, the Viscose Company, the banks, and many of the stores will declare holiday for their employees on that date, it is announced.”
• “On and after Thursday, July 1, Roanokers will be able to go to sleep in their berths any time between ten o’clock and train time and wake up at eight the next morning enjoying the cooling sea breezes with which Norfolk abounds. The Norfolk and Western will put daily Roanoke sleepers on trains number 15 and 16 for the special benefit of Roanokers en route for the various Virginia seaside resorts.”
• “Inasmuch as the big meet staged for July 5 by the Merchants (Amateur) Athletic Association is the first meet of its kind to be held in Roanoke and as everything is free both to contestants and spectators, the association is having a hard time trying to plan accommodations for the spectators.”
