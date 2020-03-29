1995 (25 years ago)
- “Will the Hotel Roanoke project be finished by opening day Monday? No. Does it matter? No. Scaffolding in the conference center stairwell and door transoms still on the floor Wednesday certainly didn’t keep special guests from swarming to the free food trough Doubletree Hotels is running to rehearse the service staff.”
- “ ‘AT THE STOPLIGHT’ — There’s an intersection here on the Franklin County side of Smith Mountain Lake that’s become the hub of the lake’s commercial growth. Round the stoplight where Virginia 122 and 616 meet are a grocery store, a restaurant, a doctor’s office, a liquor store and other spinoff businesses. There is talk that a large national chain soon will build the lake’s first hotel near the intersection.”
- “Face it. There is no way Virginia Tech was going to lose the 58th National Invitation Tournament. It’s called destiny, man. Refusing to lose a game in which it was outshot, outrebounded and arguably outplayed, Tech captured its second NIT title Wednesday night, nipping Marquette 65-64 in overtime at Madison Square Garden.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “At times each summer a heavy odor hangs over parts of Southeast Roanoke and City Councilman John Boswell asked Monday if the city couldn’t do something about it. Not much, City Manager Julian Hirst told Boswell. ‘Quite frankly, I don’t know how we can completely eliminate it,’ Hirst said.”
- “Small plots of strawberries may become a ‘money crop’ for some folks in Southwest Virginia. Charles O’Dell, extension horticulturist at Virginia Tech, has had demonstration plots of berries in five Southwest Virginia counties this past year.”
- “Virginia Tech’s tennis team picked up its sixth win of the season by downing Edinboro State, 7-2, here Monday.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “While nearly three thousand members of shop crafts employed at the East End shops of the Norfolk and Western Railway Company are threatening to go out of service in sympathy with the thousand or more members of the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks who left their positions last week because of the company’s refusal to discharge two non-union employees alleged to have insulted a girl employee, none of them had gone out at the hour of going to press this afternoon.”
- “Before introducing Irvin S. Cobb upon the occasion of his lectures last night on the subject ‘Made in America,’ Robert Adams representing the American Legion made an eloquent appeal to the audience to support the forthcoming campaign of the Roanoke Library Association. Mr. Adams outlined that the city had given money for the proposed edifice, but stated that a library was no good without the books, and that it was the privilege of the people of Roanoke to supply these books, the cost of which would be approximately $30,000.”
- “L. Savage, representing the Municipal Stores Company, of Norfolk, was in Roanoke yesterday and leased the storeroom at 400 Henry Street, near the postoffice, in which will be placed a large stock of the surplus standard provisions of the United States Navy. Besides the rations there will also be articles of hardware and a feature of the stock will be the broadcloths from which the suits and overcoats of the sailors and officers are made.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.