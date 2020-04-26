1995 (25 years ago)
• “The flow of water to fight the fire that gutted Gainsboro’s First Baptist Church last weekend was inadequate at one of the seven hydrants used, Roanoke Public Safety Director George ‘Chip’ Snead said Wednesday. ‘There was not all the volume we needed out of that one,’ he said. The hydrant, at Jefferson Street and Gilmer Avenue, was supplied by the smallest main, just 4 inches in diameter.”
• “Treating waste water is not a pretty process. But you’d never know it after the bash thrown Wednesday to dedicate Rocky Mount’s new waste-water treatment plant. A crowd of more than 50 — including politicians, bureaucrats, business leaders and even a county judge — gathered at the state-of-the-art plant to celebrate its meaning to Franklin County.”
• “Like many who have gone before him, David Groseclose believes the education he has received at VMI far surpasses the academic counseling. Unlike many, however, Groseclose wouldn’t mind going back and starting all over again. ‘I wish I had three more years of college to improve,’ VMI’s shortstop said before heading off for an organic evolution exam.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Evelyn Long looks at the old frame building that serves as the Grandin Court Recreation Center and makes one of those classic understatements: ‘We need a center out here.’ Inside the building, on the other side of its bright red door, Mrs. Long’s words are backed up. In one of the center’s two rooms, about 30 little-girl majorettes are taking a baton-twirling lesson to the tune of ‘Goldfinger’ and trying to find enough room to do a couple of the fancy steps that majorettes always do.”
• “Librarians are ‘the memory of the human race’ and the ‘storehouse of knowledge,’ State Sen. William B. Hopkins told about 100 persons at the official opening Sunday afternoon of the Roanoke County branch library at Vinton. Hopkins said the library, with space for 45,000 books, ‘has ample space to grow. And grow she will.’ ”
• “The site has changed but the strong defending champion golfers from Virginia Tech still reign as favorite as 14 Virginia colleges tee off here over the par 72, 6,800-yard Lower Cascades course Monday in the 20th renewal of the Virginia Intercollegiate Golf Championships.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “The first long distance running race ever started in Roanoke will take place Saturday. The course as laid out over the city streets is an ideal one and those who start in the race will have had a cross country experience by the time they cross the tape at the finish.”
• “Mayor W.W. Boxley this morning issued a ‘Clean-Up Week’ proclamation, calling on the citizens of Roanoke commencing Monday morning to gather all ashes, garbage, trash and refuse of every description about their premises and deposit it in a convenient place, so that the collection may be carted off.”
• “Stay-at-homes in Roanoke this summer will have a wide variety of places to go in search of outdoor recreation. When the family is all packed in the bus and father has finally started the engine the ‘where do we go from here?’ problem will only be complicated by the variety of choices.”
