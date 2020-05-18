1995 (25 years ago)
- “When former Mayor Noel Taylor came to talk to them, the students in Roanoke’s alternative-education school felt almost special. They had arrived. They no longer felt they were the forgotten kids. And they were impressed that the former mayor felt honored by their proposal to name the school after him.”
- “Botetourt County issued a building permit Wednesday for a second phase of construction at Roanoke Cement, which is modernizing its kilns. The permit is for work valued at $6 million. The first phase of construction dealt with foundation work, according to company and government officials.”
- “Curtis Staples, a guard on the University of Virginia basketball team, has been invited to participate in the 1995 Junior World Championship team trials June 9-11 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Staples, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Roanoke, averaged 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds a game as a freshman for the Cavaliers this past season.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “More than 200 Roanoke County high school students will take part Monday in the annual Health Career Day Program at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salem. The students will be given tours of the facilities relating to their special interests and will be able to question specialists.”
- “A student strike organization of Washington & Lee University has been designated South Central Strike Headquarters for the national strike effort, according to an announcement Sunday by a spokesman for the student group.”
- “For Salem, it’s that old thing about turnabout being fair play. The Rebels, who earlier lost eight straight, made it five wins in their last six games by ripping Raleigh-Durham Sunday, 10-3.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “When the city’s clocks sound the hour of six tomorrow afternoon, the first Ship-by-Truck and Good Roads parade that this community ever has seen will start from the corner of Maple avenue and Jefferson street, and led by mounted police and the Mayor and City Council and City Manager, will proceed down Jefferson and out Campbell avenue. The parade is Roanoke’s share in a Nation-wide truck and good roads celebration.”
- “The press of Virginia is well represented in the Vanguard of the Democratic delegates arriving for the State convention which opens in the city auditorium tomorrow at noon.”
- “Roanoke merchants are feeling the effects of the congestion in railroad freight traffic, which seems to be as serious as anytime in the history of the country. Although conditions on the Norfolk and Western Railroad are far from normal, officials of the company say the railroad is able to handle all the business given to it.”
