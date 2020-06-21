1995 (25 years ago) n “Rising costs, tightening budgets and the trend toward computerized research are leading Virginia Tech to consider canceling up to 16 percent of its subscriptions to academic journals and other periodicals in its libraries. The cost-cutting move is designed to save $500,000 annually.” n “If you see about 1,500 cyclists riding downtown this weekend, don’t panic. The Tour DuPont hasn’t called a rematch in Roanoke. Instead, the eighth annual Bike Virginia has come to the Roanoke Valley.” n “The Durham Bulls were one out from putting away the Salem Avalanche on Wednesday night. Twice. The Avalanche’s 6-5 Carolina League victory over the Bulls did not come down to a final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, but it was decided with two out as Salem scored five of its runs with two-out rallies in the first and fifth innings.” 1970 (50 years ago) n “Roanoke’s five banks announced Monday that they will make $1 million available in loan money to help black entrepreneurs organize new businesses or expand existing companies. William B. Robertson, special assistant to Gov. Linwood Holton, said the loans could be used for shopping centers, clothing stores, chemical and garment factories, among others.” n “Student unrest erupts because ‘all too many young men and women lose touch with reality on the campus,’ Donald L. Jordan said Sunday. Speaking at commencement exercises of National Business College at the Kazim Temple, the former chairman of the board of Johnson-Carper Furniture Co. said that students ‘lose sight of the fact that idealism which so many espouse and materialism which they despise actually go hand-in-hand.’” n “Two pitchers reported to Salem for Carolina League duty Sunday. One went away a winner, the other a loser. Rick Evans, reporting to Raleigh-Durham from the Houston Astros’ Triple-A club at Oklahoma City, was the winner over the Rebels and Mike Fuchs, home on a weekend military pass, 7-2.” 1920 (100 years ago) n “Chief Rigney this morning gave notice that persons who have not secured auto driver’s permits had better do so at once, else they will be summoned to appear in Police Court to explain why they have not. Only 2,817 auto driver’s licenses have been issued this year, it was pointed out.” n “Urgent appeals to parents in regard to preparing their children for entrance to school at the opening of the session next fall were made public by Superintendent D.E. McQuilkin this morning. The matter of vaccination against smallpox was especially stressed, as well as the securing of textbooks in advance, thus doing away with the rush during the first days of school and the loss of time due to inability to purchase the proper text.” n “One hundred and fifty-six business men of the city of Roanoke, members of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club went on record last night demanding better services from the telephone company and the water company of the city, and backed up their declaration by the appointment of a committee of three for each of the two subjects to wait on the heads of the telephone and water companies with their grievances. In addition, a call was issued for every citizen of the city who has complaints against either the telephone or water company to file their complaints with the chairman of the two committees and have all of these complaints brought before the proper authorities at once.”
1995 (25 years ago)
• “Rising costs, tightening budgets and the trend toward computerized research are leading Virginia Tech to consider canceling up to 16 percent of its subscriptions to academic journals and other periodicals in its libraries. The cost-cutting move is designed to save $500,000 annually.”
• “If you see about 1,500 cyclists riding downtown this weekend, don’t panic. The Tour DuPont hasn’t called a rematch in Roanoke. Instead, the eighth annual Bike Virginia has come to the Roanoke Valley.”
• “The Durham Bulls were one out from putting away the Salem Avalanche on Wednesday night. Twice. The Avalanche’s 6-5 Carolina League victory over the Bulls did not come down to a final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, but it was decided with two out as Salem scored five of its runs with two-out rallies in the first and fifth innings.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Roanoke’s five banks announced Monday that they will make $1 million available in loan money to help black entrepreneurs organize new businesses or expand existing companies. William B. Robertson, special assistant to Gov. Linwood Holton, said the loans could be used for shopping centers, clothing stores, chemical and garment factories, among others.”
• “Student unrest erupts because ‘all too many young men and women lose touch with reality on the campus,’ Donald L. Jordan said Sunday. Speaking at commencement exercises of National Business College at the Kazim Temple, the former chairman of the board of Johnson-Carper Furniture Co. said that students ‘lose sight of the fact that idealism which so many espouse and materialism which they despise actually go hand-in-hand.’”
• “Two pitchers reported to Salem for Carolina League duty Sunday. One went away a winner, the other a loser. Rick Evans, reporting to Raleigh-Durham from the Houston Astros’ Triple-A club at Oklahoma City, was the winner over the Rebels and Mike Fuchs, home on a weekend military pass, 7-2.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “Chief Rigney this morning gave notice that persons who have not secured auto driver’s permits had better do so at once, else they will be summoned to appear in Police Court to explain why they have not. Only 2,817 auto driver’s licenses have been issued this year, it was pointed out.”
• “Urgent appeals to parents in regard to preparing their children for entrance to school at the opening of the session next fall were made public by Superintendent D.E. McQuilkin this morning. The matter of vaccination against smallpox was especially stressed, as well as the securing of textbooks in advance, thus doing away with the rush during the first days of school and the loss of time due to inability to purchase the proper text.”
• “One hundred and fifty-six business men of the city of Roanoke, members of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club went on record last night demanding better services from the telephone company and the water company of the city, and backed up their declaration by the appointment of a committee of three for each of the two subjects to wait on the heads of the telephone and water companies with their grievances. In addition, a call was issued for every citizen of the city who has complaints against either the telephone or water company to file their complaints with the chairman of the two committees and have all of these complaints brought before the proper authorities at once.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.