1995 (25 years ago)
- “The cost of creativity may be going up. Citing a local law that has been only spottily enforced until recently, the city of Roanoke wants hundreds of artists, crafts makers and food vendors to cough up $50 for setting up a booth at this year’s Roanoke Festival in the Park.”
- “The number of people who attended conventions in the Roanoke Valley rose 85 percent to more than 40,000 during fiscal 1993-94, tourism officials said Wednesday. They spent an estimated $25.2 million on lodging, food and conference registration, the Roanoke Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau said.”
- “While Northside’s boys buried the field, Salem’s girls had to wait until the last three events before pulling out the team championship in a rain-soaked Blue Ridge district track meet Wednesday. The host Spartans trailed Lord Botetourt by one-third of a point going into the final three events.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Many of Washington and Lee’s student government leaders, both the current officers and those elected for next year, announced at a rally Sunday night their endorsement of a resolution that would close the university for the remainder of the term.”
- “Sixty-nine extra telephone outlets and 117 extra electric plugs for the new Municipal Building annex proved more than Roanoke City Council could bear Monday. It may have been the heat, but councilmen refused to approve $5,500 for the outlets.”
- “Lightning struck at Salem Sunday. ‘And it woke up everybody,’ said Rebel Manager Billy Klaus. It never did really rain at Municipal Field. But, Klaus’s club did shower Rocky Mount with some timely base hits which, behind the two-hit pitching of Mike Fuchs and Mike Everett, enabled the Rebels to breeze, 9-1.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “The Army Recruiting Office announces that there are vacancies for specially qualified men in the general recruiting service. The local station has been granted special authority to enlist men direct for the recruiting service.”
- “With encouraging reports from practically every team captain, the local branch of the Salvation Army began its campaign here yesterday to raise $30,000, which is to be used for the maintenance of the local institution and other work. The drive will be concluded May 30.”
- “Teddy Myrick, on the firing line for Tech today, pitched his third air tight game of the season and Virginia Tech was the winner over Emory and Henry, 6 to 0.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.