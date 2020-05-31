1995 (25 years ago)
- “Two weeks after Roanoke-based Carilion Health System announced a major cost-cutting reorganization, its Radford affiliate said Wednesday it would build a $60 million health center to serve the New River Valley. Radford Community Hospital officials said they will file with regulators this month for state approval of a new hospital by 1998 at the southeast side of the Interstate 81/Virginia 177 intersection in Montgomery County.”
- “Barbara Epperly is happy that some stones from Stonewall Jackson Middle School will be saved, but she has no complaint about plans to raze part of the building in a $6 million modernization project. ‘I don’t see anything special in the Jackson school. I went to Jefferson High, and it was unique, but I don’t see it in Jackson,’ she said.”
- “It will go down as one of the classic duels in Group AA state tennis history. Salem’s Jeff Henley, pushed to the limit so many times, refused to be put away as he struggled past archrival Robert Gibb of Blacksburg 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the singles semifinals on Wednesday at Radford University.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The processing of wholesome, healthful and appealing milk and milk products is one of the responsibilities of the newly formed department of food science and technology in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture. Food science and technology is defined as the application of science and engineering to the processing, packaging, distribution and utilization of foods.”
- “Roanoke’s planning commission will be asked for a recommendation on whether tearing down buildings on certain property shouldn’t be as good a reason as a fire for constructing new buildings on the property. Councilman John Boswell’s motion asked for the recommendation at Monday’s council meeting.”
- “Salem overcame Sunday – their own mistakes and the peninsula Astros. In spite of themselves and despite a couple of costly errors and some other mental mistakes, the Rebels finally defeated their East Coast tormentors, 6-4.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Still holding out for a dollar an hour and double pay for overtime, the organized plumbers of Roanoke have asked the national head of the plumber’s union to call a strike among the plumbers of the city, it was learned this morning. Some time ago the demand was made by the local organization that if this increase in pay, roughly amounting to about 30 per cent, was not granted by June 1, the plumbers of the city would walk out.”
- “A total enrollment of about four hundred pupils marked the opening of summer school yesterday. Of these about 225 were in the High School courses, and 175 in the grades.”
- “Two thousand fans saw Melrose triumph over the Bridge Builders in a slugfest at Mountain Park in yesterday’s game. Melrose secured 13 hits off Pritchette and Price, good for 15 bases.”
