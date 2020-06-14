1995 (25 years ago)
- “When Alfred Dowe, 63, Father of the Year for Education, retired in 1991, he was a rare bird indeed. Most men who teach at the elementary level eventually become principals or move up to the higher grades, but Dowe spent his entire 35-year career in an elementary classroom. Although he was offered several chances for promotion, he turned them down. ‘I enjoy children,’ he said.”
- “A rambunctious rodent disabled traffic signals along Williamson Road during the height of rush hour Wednesday morning and deprived thousands of Roanoke residents of electricity. ‘It’s not uncommon; sometimes snakes or birds get in there,’ Appalachian Power Co. spokesman Terry McMahan said.”
- “All-Timesland wide receiver Shane Beamer from Blacksburg has decided to play football as a walk-on at Virginia Tech, where his father, Frank, is the head coach.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke City Council Monday held off action until next week on a request for a sewer connection for a new Holiday Inn off Interstate 581, Mayor Roy L. Webber noting it is a ‘a question of procedure.’ Webber told Ben W. Richardson, a lawyer for American Motor Inns, that he would rather have the advice of City Manager Julian Hirst and members of council’s sewer committee before acting on the request.”
- “Work on the Franklin Road bridge over the Roanoke River is scheduled to resume this morning, and with it another motorists nightmare is expected to develop. Despite the efforts of Roanoke police, traffic jams of gigantic proportions were created Monday when work on the 10-day project began.”
- “Bob Graham, who started play Friday with an upset of top-seeded Wray Cannady, went all the way to take the Boys’ 16-Under crown in the Jaycee Tennis Tournament Sunday at South Roanoke Park. Graham beat Rorin Platt for the championship.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “General Pershing, accompanied by several members of his staff, two of whom — Col. George C. Marshall and Lieut. Col. Aristides Moreno — are graduates of the Institute, is expected to reach Lexington from Washington tomorrow afternoon. Soon after his arrival he will review the corps of cadets.”
- “Three machines loaded with liquors coming from Franklin County to Roanoke have [been] seized by Federal agents and State Prohibition agents during the past few days, it was reported last night. Reports of the presence of much liquor at a recent Roanoke convention reached the ears of the State Department as well as the Federal Department and all hands were put on trail.”
- “If you have never been vaccinated, do so now, urges the local Health Department. Persons who have successful vaccinations are rarely afflicted with the dreaded smallpox, it is pointed out.”
