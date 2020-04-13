1995 (25 years ago)
- “The press box at the NASCAR speedway seemed an appropriate place for Virginia Sen. John Warner to accelerate the drive for proposed Interstate 73. Warner, a Republican who’s the new chairman of a subcommittee that will write the Senate’s version of a National Highway System bill, said he will include language requiring that I-73 be built the way Virginia transportation officials want it, specifying that the road pass through Roanoke.”
- “Politicians normally flock to TV cameras like moths to a streetlight. But some members of Roanoke City Council may belong to a different breed. After viewing a trial taping of itself in action three months ago, council has yet to order that its meetings be broadcast over Cox Cable’s government-access channel, as the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors has been doing since February.”
- “Steve Robinson, a graduate of William Fleming High School in Roanoke and a former player at Ferrum College and Radford, has been named men’s head basketball coach at Tulsa. Robinson, an assistant for the past seven years at Kansas, takes over a program that has won back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference titles and has reached the Sweet 16 the past two years.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The winners of the Blue Ridge District 1-B Debate and Forensics contests held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Roanoke College were announced Sunday. First place affirmative debate winners were Isaac Wood and Debbie Jones of Brookville High School, Lynchburg. First place negative debate winners were Ralph Steinhardt and Bruce Dickerson of Northside.”
- “A 17-year-old Explorer Scout from Salem witnessed Saturday’s moon shot first-hand. And it was ‘fantastic,’ said Walter Davenport. Davenport, a senior at Andrew Lewis High School, was one of 150 Explorer Scouts who toured the NASA Space Center at Cape Kennedy and watched the manned moon shot.”
- “The Cave Spring Recreation Foundation Sunday night replied to charges that 600 boys will be affected by the decision not to let the Senior League in the area use the baseball diamond at Cave Spring Intermediate School. In a statement the group said that only eight teams and about 120 boys will not be permitted to use the field this year. Those teams will use other fields, the group said.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “The Oakland School, located about one mile and a half north of the city on the Williamson Road was completely destroyed by fire last night about 11:30 o’clock. The cause of the blaze is unknown, according to telephone reports coming from that section of the County.”
- “In point of percentage of increase, Roanoke led all Virginia cities in increased building operations during the month of March, according to a statement given out today by City Manager Hunter. The city’s gain over March of last year was 218 per cent.”
- “Roanoke College will meet Hampden-Sidney College in Salem this afternoon at 4 o’clock in what promises to be one of the best games of the season. Hampden-Sidney lost to Roanoke on their recent trip by a 4 to 1 score.”
