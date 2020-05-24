1995 (25 years ago)
- “There’s no need to worry about the Roanoke area receiving its share of the state’s economic development honey pot. The region, though home to less than one-tenth of the state’s population, has received one-fifth of the checks from the Governor’s Opportunity Fund since it was set up in 1993.”
- “Frank Tota has typed his report on possible funding sources for Roanoke’s magnet schools, but he must wait a little longer to see if he will receive his $35,000 consultant’s fee. School Board Chairman Nelson Harris has asked board members to review the report before he decides whether the former superintendent will get his money.”
- “Let’s say you have a lot of time on your hands and you decide you’re going to take in some of the NCAA Division III College World Series. The first game starts 10 a.m. today at Salem Municipal Field.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The president of Hollins College told the school’s 128th graduating class Sunday that ‘it is not a small minority, but an overwhelming number of our college students who want an early end to the war in Vietnam.’ At the same time, Dr. John A. Logan Jr. said he is ‘prepared to believe that President Nixon also sincerely wants to end the involvement in Vietnam which he inherited, and is moving to accomplish it.’ ”
- “Red Cross Volunteers of the Roanoke Valley chapter will begin Christmas shopping today for the production of gift-filled bags to be given to each American serviceman in South Vietnam next Christmas.”
- “Dick Sharon scored for Salem in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Ed Blackman to give the Rebels a 3-2 win over the Lynchburg Twins in a Carolina League game played at City Stadium Sunday afternoon.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Considerable new building is being done in Roanoke, it was learned in the office of the city manager today. Reports indicate that repair work, additions and construction operations are occurring in many parts of the city.”
- “Although the Young Women’s Christian Association hopes to open its regular summer camp on June 15, a suitable site has not yet been selected. Several locations are under consideration, but so far the committee has not been able to find one that exactly meets their requirements.”
- “E.C. Stoy, scientific assistant, United Sates Public Health Service, has completed his preliminary survey of Roanoke County and has submitted his plan for the health work to be done this summer to the county officials and members of the district school boards. As the sanitary conditions of the rural schools has great bearing on the health of the community surrounding them, the first work that will be done will concern the sanitation of the school buildings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.