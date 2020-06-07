1995 (25 years ago)
- “During a stay this week at Hotel Roanoke, Sandra Babin needed something that few hotels would have kept on hand a decade ago. She needed a computer. Hotel Roanoke, in fact, has computers. Babin on Wednesday became the first guest to rent one.”
- “Twenty people are getting shots this week because of exposure to a rabid calf that belonged to an Alleghany County herd but died at the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg. One person who had contact with the calf is still being sought, said Phillip Imel, environmental health specialist with the Alleghany Health District in Covington.”
- “The opening of the new Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium has been moved back again. The new date is July 25, which will coincide with the start of a six-game Salem Avalanche homestand that includes three games each against the Prince William Cannons and Kinston Indians.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “ ‘This is what a park is for,’ said one visitor to Roanoke’s first Festival in the Park. Others must have thought so too. About 55,000 persons attended the festival in Elmwood Park Saturday and Sunday, according to Eldon L. Karr, executive director of the Roanoke Fine Arts Center.”
- “Some college students aren’t planning to work on a suntan this summer. They’ll be out working for peace. Henry Linhart of Salem, a graduating senior who was student body president at Roanoke College, estimates that about 30 students from the college will be campaigning for peace candidates in Virginia’s 6th District this summer.”
- “It should have been called the tournament that nobody wanted to win. Ned Baber blew a six-stroke lead in as many holes, hit in enough sand traps to qualify for the Lawrence of Arabia Open, and still retained his Roanoke Valley golf championship Sunday. Baber staggered home with a 78 at rugged Arrow Wood Country Club, going seven over par on the back nine.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Observing ‘Flag Day,’ Roanoke Lodge of Oaks, 195, will pay tribute to the Stars and Stripes on Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Elk’s Home with a series of impressive services, which will include music, orations and other features.”
- “Store fronts are flying their gayest colors today by way of welcome to visiting delegates of the United Commercial Travelers, who since early morning have been pouring into the city on every train. The occasion of the celebration is the meeting in the Magic City of the U. C. T. Grand Council of the district comprising the states of Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky, and the District of Columbia.”
- “Government inspectors will be sent within the next few weeks to look over the streets of South Roanoke preliminary to the establishment of a city mail delivery route in that section, according to letters from Congressman James P. Wood read last night at the meeting of the South Roanoke Civic League held in Virginia Avenue School.”
