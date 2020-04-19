1995 (25 years ago)
- “Perhaps the comment made in the lobby was as instructive as the questions asked inside. ‘In lieu of a raise,’ one professor said as he poured himself a complimentary soft drink from a table outside the auditorium. Uncertainty remains the watchword at Virginia Tech, where professors gathered Wednesday to ask President Paul Torgersen how the university accrued a $12.2 million shortfall for next year.”
- “White Tire Distributors Inc. in Roanoke said Wednesday it has purchased McDowell General Tire Co. of Nashville, Tenn., making it one of the 20 largest companies in its industry. White Tire, a 23-year-old company that specializes in the sales, servicing and retreading of truck tires, bought McDowell on March 1 for an undisclosed sum, President David White said.”
- “Not to suggest that Salem Avalanche pitching has been mediocre lately, but the Kinston Indians have more hits in the past two games than they had in batting practice last week. The Indians raked three Salem pitchers for 16 hits Wednesday night in their second straight blow-out victory over the Avalanche, a 10-1 laugher.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Prompt action to carry out recommendations of the President’s Committee on Vietnam veterans has been reported by the Roanoke Regional Office of the Veterans Administration. The committee report, approved and released by the President, March 28, 1970, made recommendations on jobs, education and loans for Vietnam servicemen and veterans.”
- “Botetourt County’s supervisors voted unanimously Monday to seek participation in a commodity food distribution program. The action came after months of deliberation on the subject of food assistance programs.”
- “He who hesitates is lost. The Salem Rebels hesitated Sunday and lost their season home opener to Lynchburg, 5-4. ‘Three big plays were the difference,’ said Lyn-Twins Manager Tommy Umphlett.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “A contract has been signed between the Roanoke Water Works Company and the Roanoke Railway and Electric Company, which, among other things, provides for the electrification of the Muse and River springs, near the city, it was learned today. In the near future about $100,000 will be spent by the water company in putting in improvements to these two springs and thus furnishing better service to all grades of water users.”
- “After May 1, automobile drivers who can not produce the city permit which they are supposed to have will be brought before Judge Berkeley in Police Court, according to a statement given out today by Chief W.J. Rigney. Officers will be instructed to look carefully for those who fail to procure permits and drivers will be held up and served with summonses, it was related.”
- “Phrased in terms of Blackstone, the lawyers of this city last night challenged the local doctors to meet them at baseball, the proceeds from the game to be used in the purchase of books for the public library, a campaign for which is now under way. This morning the doctors officially accepted, in free verse, the challenge, and the game is now a sure thing. It will be played on the Fair Grounds field Saturday afternoon.”
