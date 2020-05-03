1995 (25 years ago)
- “Twenty-one cities, including Roanoke, are in the initial target area of a proposed doctor-owned-and-managed health maintenance organization. Wednesday, the Medical Society of Virginia announced it was joining with PHP Inc., a North Carolina managed health care company, to establish PHP Virginia Inc., which would have offices in Richmond and Roanoke.”
- “Roanoke’s College of Health Sciences will no longer be a part of Community Hospital of Roanoke Valley after May 1997. The hospital will continue to subsidize the college for two years and then will rent the college its current quarters for $1 a year, according to Dorman Fawley, president of the hospital and chairman of the college’s board of directors.”
- “The Durham Bulls couldn’t have been encouraged when Salem Avalanche leadoff man Chris Sexton swatted a home run in his first trip to the plate Wednesday night. Sexton didn’t exactly go downhill from there, either. The shortstop, who joined the organization in a trade between the parent Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds on April 14, reached base in all five plate appearances as the Avalanche beat the Bulls 6-1 in a Carolina League baseball game before a well-chilled crowd of 922 at Municipal Field.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors Monday approved fee and tuition increases of $60 a year for Virginia students and $150 for out-of-state students. In-state students will pay $480 in instructional fees next year. Out-of-state students will pay $480 in fees plus $510 in tuition for a total of $990.”
- “Roanoke City Council voted Monday to borrow up to $10 million for the city’s capital improvement program. City Auditor J. Robert Thomas has asked council to obtain the short-term loans against future sale of bonds approved by voters. The 1970 General Assembly amended Roanoke’s city charter to allow the city to borrow money in that manner.”
- “Kinston defeated the Salem Rebels for the second consecutive day in a Carolina League game here Sunday afternoon, 5-3. The Rebels certainly made the task easier for Kinston by committing four errors and giving up a wild pitch.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “The annual spring cleaning of the city has begun in earnest. Back yards, front porches, attics, cellars and the interiors of hundreds of homes are beginning to show the proof of the pudding — everything from beating the dust out of the parlor drugget to washing the upstairs bedroom window panes.”
- “A very enthusiastic meeting was held last night in the council chamber of the Municipal Building, when over two hundred citizens, it was estimated, appeared before council to express their views upon the proposed tax increase. Those who came to protest soon gave up their idea and came out as full fledged supporters of the movement after speakers who appeared before them had told why they were for the increase.”
- “The Roanoke High track team has been going through practice grinds daily for the last two months and is now in the pink of condition, according to Manager Dodd McHugh. The team will soon go to Charlottesville, where on May 14, the annual high school meet will be held.”
