As 2019 concludes, the news staff looks back to some of the stories we’ve covered in the past year and explains “What Happened To? ... ”
Back of the Dragon
Then: The state designated a stretch of Virginia 16 between Marion and Tazewell as the “Back of the Dragon” in 2012. In the past few years, the winding road has attracted motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts from around the world seeking a thrilling ride through the mountains.
The road has been valuable in rebooting downtown Tazewell, which declined along with the coal industry. New restaurants and shops have opened, but Tazewell County is still struggling to attract good-paying jobs.
A welcome center for Back of the Dragon was slated to open in the fall to provide tourists a destination to learn more about the road and the surrounding area. However, the opening date was delayed.
Now: Back of the Dragon will open its new welcome center in the town of Tazewell in the spring. The center will sell merchandise, coffee, beer and frozen yogurt.
The business operating the welcome center also recently purchased a pre-Civil War house that will offer much-needed lodging to tourists.
Town officials and Back of the Dragon staff will visit trade shows throughout the year to promote the road.
The town leaders continue to plan events to keep downtown lively. The town is also working on developing additional trails, including a mountain bike trail.
“It’s been very busy,” said A.J. Robinson, director of community development and tourism for Tazewell County. “The town has been picking up.”
Volleyball player Laini Hawkins returns to court, raises money
Then: Laini Hawkins, 15, set a goal to raise $10,000 for pediatric sarcoma research this fall, more than a year after a cancerous tumor kept her from playing volleyball for Lord Botetourt High School. Laini had surgery in the summer of 2018 to remove the tumor, then underwent numerous follow-up scans to ensure she remained cancer-free. She returned to the court this season when she played for the school’s junior varsity team. She and her mother, Nickie Hawkins, organized a benefit volleyball tournament to raise money for research. After receiving a $10,000 award from Amazon, the Hawkins family raised their goal to $20,000.
Now: Laini and Nickie have exceeded $20,000 in donations, with more money coming in. The tournament attracted 20 teams, with Laini playing a few minutes with each squad. About $16,000 of the money will be donated locally, Nickie said. On Dec. 10, during a regularly scheduled check-up at Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology in Baltimore, Laini presented Dr. Adam Levin, a surgeon who performed one of the operations to remove the tumor, a check for $5,500 to go toward pediatric sarcoma research. The best news of all, though, was that her scans showed she is still cancer-free.
Evans Spring development proposal continues
Then: In August, North Carolina-based Pavilion Development unveiled preliminary plans for development of a 128-acre collection of properties by Interstate 581, just across from the Valley View Mall area in Roanoke.
With an access to be added from the I-581 interchange, the plans show a 150,000-square-foot wholesale store as an anchor, with several smaller retail or restaurant buildings nearby, with other outparcels. The plans also feature a large area for residential development.
At public meetings about the project, neighbors raised concerns about traffic, safety around the nearby Roanoke Academy for Math and Science elementary school, and the general feeling that a black neighborhood in the city was once again being trod upon for development.
Pavilion has agreements to buy 11 houses and demolish them for the project. Though the sellers are willing, neighbors said the plans recall urban renewal, a policy under which Roanoke used eminent domain to take huge swaths of black neighborhoods and level them for redevelopment in the 1950s and 1960s.
Now: Pavilion is continuing with its plans. The company intended to apply for a needed rezoning for the land by the end of December, said Pavilion Executive Vice President George Sheild.
That would bring the rezoning before the planning commission and Roanoke City Council as soon as February.
Based on that timeline, Sheild said, work on the project would begin later in 2020.
‘Roanoke cares’ median signs installed
Then: Roanoke banned loitering on median strips in city roadways in 2017, and police handed out hundreds of citations to violators.
But in August, the city, city police and the Council of Community Services partnered on a different approach: installing signs on many median strips alerting people to the law and, with a nod to the fact that many who linger in those places are panhandling from motorists, offers an alternative way to get help.
With a promise that “Roanoke cares,” the signs urge those in need to call the statewide Virginia 211 hotline to be connected with human services in your area.
Now: The Council of Community Services, which operates the statewide 211 line, has documented a handful of calls resulting from the signs since they were installed.
In each instance, either police or a concerned citizen called the hotline to seek help for a person apparently in need of help, often because they were panhandling near one of the signs.
Police tallied a small downturn in the number of citations written, but were unsure whether to attribute the decrease to the signs.
“Our goal was to educate people about the law and offer them assistance if it was needed,” Roanoke police said in a statement. “In those aspects, we do feel like this was a successful partnership with the City of Roanoke, City Manager’s Office, City of Roanoke Transportation and the Council of Community Services.”
Anne Marie Green, president of the Council of Community Services, said the signs have been effective at raising awareness of the 211 line, and that there are resources for people who are seeking help by panhandling. Roanoke County is planning to install similar signs, she said.
“Giving people money in that situation isn’t helpful to them at all, because it doesn’t address the underlying issues,” Green said. “There are many resources here in the Roanoke Valley for people who are homeless or who don’t have enough to eat, and the more we can get the word out, the more we can help them.”
Story of slavery and Wythe landmarks helps families connect
Then: Descendants of a Wythe County doctor and one of his slaves held a family reunion in July. Cousins Betty Jean Wolfe, Jimmy Cook and Judy Quarles Jones created a photographic exhibit that was on display at the Hotel Roanoke and then chartered buses for dozens of family members who came from all over the country to meet each other, tour Wythe and lunch at the McGavock mansion in Fort Chiswell where their enslaved ancestors had worked. The family traces its lineage to the three children that Dr. James Newell Kincannon had with his slave Hannah.
Now: When Teresa Whitt of Dublin, a great-great granddaughter of Kincannon, read the story she wrote asking if we would forward her contact information.
“While it is disheartening and shameful to learn that one of my ancestors was a slaveholder, and apparently one who was not very ethical, I would nevertheless be interested in hearing the stories about Hannah and her descendants,” she wrote.
Wolfe and Whitt connected first by phone, talking for several hours, and then in October they met at Radford University, where Whitt had worked for 37 years.
“We immediately felt connected with each other,” Whitt said. She said Wolfe is so much further along in her genealogy research than she is, and she has learned much about her paternal heritage.
Wolfe said it was wonderful to meet Whitt.
“I shared many of the photos presented in my photo exhibit and we were able to exchange more details about our lives,” she said.
Wolfe is presenting the exhibit Jan. 18 for alumni and friends of Christiansburg Institute.
Whitt plans to attend, and Wolfe will introduce her as a cousin.
Push to save former segregated park in Alleghany County
Then: During the time of racial segregation in Virginia, Green Pastures was the only public park in Alleghany County for black people. The park was integrated by the U.S. Forest Service in 1950, but remained a haven for black families for years. Now called the Longdale Recreation Area, the park’s historic bath houses and shelters, constructed by the all-black Camp Dolly Ann company of the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1940s, are dilapidated and closed. The lake once used for swimming is unsafe. A coalition of Alleghany County residents has tried to raise money and awareness of the park before the structures are too far gone to save.
Now: Green Pastures might receive more state funding and staffing, if Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget is approved. The governor’s budget calls for $342,678 to be appropriated to the Department of Conservation and Recreation in 2020-21 that would add two new employees to manage Longdale, which many people still call Green Pastures. According to the budget, which appropriates an additional $209,509 for fiscal year 2022, Green Pastures would “serve as an extension of Douthat State Park.”
W&L hires first director of institutional history
Then: Washington and Lee University hired its first director of institutional history to build a new museum and explore the private university’s 270-year history, including its antebellum ties to slavery.
The university named Lynn Rainville, former dean of Sweet Briar College, to the position. Rainville started July 1. President William Dudley called for this new position in August 2018 when he responded to recommendations from the Commission on Institutional History and Community.
The history commission recommended sweeping changes and the university has implemented some of them, including renaming Robinson Hall, which honored a former slave owner. Many of the commission’s other recommendations focused on educational initiatives like requiring students to learn about the college’s history and providing educational materials to the public.
Now: Rainville has focused her first six months on researching Washington and Lee University’s history before embarking on the task of building and creating a new history museum on campus.
She has spoken with hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni to document the oral histories of the university.
Rainville estimates the museum won’t open for another four to six years. The university has selected a site on Lee Avenue near the Early-Fielding University Center and will work with an external museum consultant to ensure it’s a suitable location. Then, Rainville and her staff will begin to design the museum’s exhibits.
“All of the listening and research I’ve been doing is the baseline of that step to figure out what those stories are and how to tell them with material culture, or objects,” she said.
Eventually, the museum will be located across the street from the admissions building so the area will be a centralized stop for prospective students to learn about the university’s history.
Rainville said she will also be starting a blog and podcast in 2020 to share the stories and research she has discovered about Washington and Lee.
Advocate wins $60K ‘Cox Conserves’ grant
Then: In late October, Diana Christopulos was named the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero, an annual award presented by Cox Enterprises and the Trust for Public Land. Winners receive a $60,000 grant they can use for the nonprofit of their choice.
Christopulos presides over both the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy and the Roanoke Valley Cool Cities Coalition and is an outspoken environmental watchdog and an advocate for conservation efforts.
She chose to turn the grant money over to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
“I’m limiting it to the protection of large landscapes along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia,” she said last fall. “We can leverage that money to do big things.”
Now: About half of the grant money has been earmarked for use.
Christopulos said this week about $25,000 is being used to help purchase land near McAfee Knob, a stretch of the Appalachian Trail that runs along Catawba Mountain. She called the plot “a strategic parcel for access to McAfee,” but was unable to provide more details on the plan.
“A smaller amount is being used to help preserve land along the AT in Nelson and Amherst counties. Stay tuned!” she wrote in an email.
Although Cox did not release statistics about the overall or individual votes cast in this year’s competition, they did say the number of ballots increased by 50% over last year’s numbers, and that Christopulos drew enough to beat out competitors from far more populated states.
“It is very gratifying to be able to take the online votes of so many Virginians and AT supporters everywhere and turn them into protected land,” she said.
Ancient Jane reburied, DNA results still pending
Then: Construction crews plowed through layers of dirt in 2008 to build the new Rockbridge County Courthouse, but that all came to a halt when they found a human skeleton. Scientists determined the unidentified Jane Doe was between 19 and 23 years old, an African American and had died sometime in the 1800s, earning her the nickname “Ancient Jane.”
Jane was sent to Radford University’s physical anthropology lab, where she remained until this year, when a group of residents banded together to bring Jane home. She was buried in Evergreen Cemetery, a historically black cemetery almost a mile from where she was found, in May.
Now: Local residents raised $3,845 for the burial. Alison Bell, an associate professor of anthropology at Washington and Lee University, said $1,700 remains to erect a plaque in the spring near the place of her original burial.
Bell said they also sent one of Jane’s molars to the University of California at Santa Cruz to be tested by the paleogenomics lab. This test would provide DNA information so they can look for living relatives of Jane and possibly her identity. Bell said they are still waiting for the results.
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction stalls
Then: In July, Anne and Steve Bernard’s view of the Mountain Valley Pipeline was discomforting: Part of the pipe was floating in water that filled a trench dug by construction workers about 150 feet from their home and art studio in Franklin County.
The 120-foot section of steel pipe, which tilted upwards from where it was supposed to be buried, had been that way for a year — long enough for the Bernards to worry that the spot where it was welded to the underground part of the pipeline might be weakened as the water level rose and fell.
Crews were in the process of burying the pipe in July 2018 when a series of revoked and suspended permits, struck down by a federal appeals court for environmental reasons, stopped their work in mid-process.
For more than a year, the Bernards’ fears of an explosion or other problem with the natural gas pipeline remained as suspended as the piece of pipe on their land.
Now: Crews returned to the site in September, spent about a day pumping out ground water that had filled the 10-foot deep trench, and covered the section of pipe with dirt.
But then it was clear that Mountain Valley would not have its permits restored until the following year, and the company was stabilizing unfinished work sites before winter set in.
Before construction can be completed, the federal government must reissue three sets of key permits: for the 303-mile pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest, to cross more than 1,000 streams and wetlands, and to be built in a way the protects endangered species of bats and fish.
If that happens, crews will return to the Bernards’ property to complete a nearby stream crossing.
“We can’t walk out of the door without being reminded of it,” Anne Bernard said of the spot of bare earth where the pipe once protruded. “We can’t forget about it.”
