After more than a quarter-century of hearing cases in the courtrooms of Virginia’s 23rd Circuit, Judge William Broadhurst has announced he will retire next year.
In a letter issued Monday night, Broadhurst, 65, said he plans to leave the bench, effective March 1.
Broadhurst’s letter cited an article of the Virginia Constitution which states that members of government “should, at fixed periods, be reduced to a private station, [and] return into that body from which they were originally taken.”
“After my 25 years of judicial service, such a reduction and return is in order,” he wrote, adding that his advance notice is intended to give ample time for a replacement to be determined.
“In the interim, I will likely continue to vex and bewilder,” Broadhurst joked.
"It has been my great pleasure to have joined you in the service of the litigants of the 23d Circuit," he concluded.
Broadhurst came to Roanoke from Raleigh at age 6, when his father took a job with Norfolk Southern as a geologist. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, then earned his law degree from Washington and Lee University in 1979 and clerked for former Virginia Supreme Court Justice Alexander Harman.
After a stint as a public defender, Broadhurst worked in private practice before joining the Roanoke County Commonwealth's Attorney's office as an assistant prosecutor in 1987.
In 1994, he was elected to a judgeship in General District Court, a position he held for eight years.
Broadhurst rose to become a Circuit Court judge in early November 2002, filling the vacancy that was left by the retirement of Judge Diane Strickland.
He was reelected to serve eight-year terms in 2010 and 2018.
"The tough part of being a judge at any level is doing what is right legally, by statute and Constitution on which we all depend, and not getting caught up in whatever might be the frenzy of the moment. You just have to withstand public outcry," he said at the time.
Broadhurst and his wife, Carol, have three adult children and four grandchildren. Although he said he is still considering options for what he will do after he retires, he said his primary plans are to travel and spend time with his family.
"I've had a lot of great help from everyone around me. That's made all the difference," Broadhurst said.
The Virginia Supreme Court will now be required to certify the need for the vacated position, and the process of filling it will proceed from there. Broadhurst's March departure will fall during the Virginia General Assembly's session, when the legislature typically fills judicial vacancies.