Roanoke County is searching for at least three dozen more people to work polling places for the June 23 primary election after volunteers dropped out due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Roanoke County General Registrar Anna Cloeter said her office currently has about 90 people who have confirmed they can work June 23. Typically, the county staffs between 300 and 350 election officers at its 33 precincts.
Most of the county’s poll workers are older or retirees — considered a high-risk group for contracting the virus. Cloeter said many people have stepped down for fear of catching or spreading COVID-19.
In response, the county has consolidated polling places into five super-precincts — one in each of the magisterial districts. Catawba voters will cast their ballots at Glenvar Middle School, Hollins residents will vote at Mountain View Elementary School, Windsor Hills precincts will be at Hidden Valley Middle School, Vinton precincts will be at William Byrd High School, and Cave Spring residents will vote at Hidden Valley High School.
Cloeter said even with the consolidation, her office could still use between 30 and 60 more volunteers. She said if she doesn’t find enough people by June 19, the office will move forward with the volunteers they have and spread people out.
“We want to encourage everyone to vote absentee because we don’t know how we’ll be able to staff precincts,” she said. “If you don’t want to sit in a line, the best thing to do is to vote absentee. We hope to avoid lines, but we can’t guarantee it at this rate.”
Cloeter said if someone is interested in volunteering, contact the Roanoke County registrar’s office at elections@roanokecountyva.gov or 540-772-7500. Applicants must fill out a few forms and complete an online training that takes about an hour.
“The election has to happen,” she said. “So we’re doing everything we can to get more people.”
The only statewide primary June 23 will be among three Republicans seeking that party’s nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat. In the Roanoke region, voters in Bedford and Franklin counties may vote in the Democratic primary for the 5th Congressional District. Other congressional seats representing the Roanoke and New River valleys are not having primary elections.
Andrew Cochran, director of elections and general registrar for Roanoke, said the city also has faced challenges getting the number of poll workers it needs to staff its 20 precincts. He said there will be about five workers at each voting location, which will allow for social distancing between volunteers and voters.
He said he expects a lower voter turnout because of the increase in absentee ballots and the typical trend of lower turnouts in primary elections. He said he expects Roanoke will have enough workers by June 23, but is still recruiting new officers for the presidential election in the fall.
“It takes an army to have an election,” Cochran said. “We will need 200 or more officers this fall.”
Carroll Williams, secretary of the Montgomery County Electoral Board, said she sends a message to all of her volunteers before the election asking who is available. She said she noticed fewer people responded this year and heard from some they had to drop out due to safety.
She said, so far, the office has recruited enough officers for the primary election after limiting how many workers were assigned to each precinct.
All three localities have put safety precautions in place such as cough guards, masks, gloves, and single-use pens and voting booth dividers.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday it is seeking volunteers to join a team of Infection Prevention Ambassadors, who will assist local election officials with the proper use of face masks, social distancing and sanitation methods.
Ambassadors, who will be part of the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, will be stationed inside polling places to help election workers with whatever they need to ensure a safe voting environment — wiping down voting booths, handing out masks or providing public health education to voters.
They will not be involved with any typical election officer duties, Medical Reserve Corps Unit Coordinator Mary Louise Legg said.
“I think there is a lot of concern with electoral boards about how to run safe elections,” Legg said. “We’re going to help take some of that burden off.”
