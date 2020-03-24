Local governments in the Roanoke and New River valleys budgeted for this year and began next year’s budget planning based on a tax revenue reality that no longer exists.
Budget minders are left to tear up revenue projections they thought would carry governments through June and scramble to curtail spending immediately. Hiring freezes and travel and nonessential spending halts are suddenly in place across the region.
Meanwhile, it’s spring budget planning season, and leaders are at a loss for how to develop a spending plan based on an economy not seen before.
“We’ve never done this before,” said economist Jim Regimbal, who tracks government budgets and spending. “We’ve never shut down our economy over a health crisis.”
Coronavirus-triggered social distancing mandates are grinding the national and local economies to a near halt and likely will cripple revenue streams central to the budgets of many Virginia cities and counties — lodging, meals and sales taxes.
"Those are the ones most directly related to consumer activity," said Cody Sexton, assistant to the Botetourt County administrator.
Hotels are empty, retail shops shuttered, and restaurants limp along on carryout orders alone.
Governments plan their annual budgets based on typically conservative projections of what tax revenue they can expect for the coming year. That’s usually based on past performance and analysis of trends and inclusion of known local events. They simply don’t plan for catastrophes.
“Cash flow implications will affect all of us for the remainder of this year and will continue into” the new budget year, said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.
Regimbal, a principal at Fiscal Analytics in Richmond, recommended governments take harsh view of the potential from those revenue streams and plan for very limited output. That’s what they’re doing, along with scrambling to shut off spending taps immediately.
Governments in Salem and Botetourt and Roanoke counties, for example, reported freezing frozen all hiring except for public safety personnel. The city of Roanoke hasn’t yet instituted a freeze, but non-public safety hiring has stopped anyway because of the challenges of conducting interviews and other elements of the hiring process, said Cowell.
“We have requested department directors to certainly be mindful of any spending, to focus on essential spending and to focus on the task at hand,” said Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow. “And this is making sure our citizens are safe, secure, with county services as best we can provide them.”
Cowell said in Roanoke other kinds of spending have been frozen for practical considerations more than policy. No travel is occurring anyway, for example.
“We are currently assessing all budget items where funds have not yet been expended to identify items that will be frozen to address shortfalls in the current year,” he said.
But administrators in Salem and Pulaski, Roanoke and Botetourt counties have triggered stops to a range of nonessential spending, including travel and capital expenses not already obligated.
In Botetourt, Sexton said officials are watching building permit fees coming into the summer building season. Regimbal, the economist, suggested even real estate taxes could take a hit if people are simply unable to pay.
Just as difficult as sorting out the revenue picture now is planning for revenue in the coming budget year. How do you plan how much to spend if you have no idea how much money to expect coming in?
It’s a “big challenge … to do any meaningful estimating and/or projecting,” said Cowell, the Roanoke city manager.
Roanoke and several other localities said they are extending their budget process by several weeks — close to the start of the new fiscal year July 1 — in the hope that the additional time will provide enough data to make reliable revenue projections.
“We’re also monitoring state and federal revenues as well, and how that can impact our budget,” said Whitlow in Franklin County.
“Other very big unknowns include any financial assistance that may come from the state or federal level” that could help “smooth out the impact” of locale revenue hits, Cowell said. Conversely, state delays of revenue collections, such as for sales tax, could make life tougher for localities.
Most localities have yet to refine budget proposals or present options to their elected councils or boards, but Roanoke County began laying out options Tuesday.
Two involve simply reducing the amount of the proposed budget by millions of dollars in anticipation of having less revenue. The county’s original proposed budget tallied $201.7 million — an increase of $6.1 million over the current year.
Options spelled out Tuesday included cutting the proposal by as much as $4 million less than the current budget.
One option included use of contingency funds to fill in the gap if revenues fall short.
Regimbal said both the state and local governments that have reserves might have to consider dipping into reserves.
“If you’ve built up a reserve for a storm, this is a hell of a storm,” he said.
Unlike most other localities, Montgomery County is moving forward as originally scheduled with budgeting, including an April 2 budget public hearing. Residents will be able to submit comments via an online portal the county will provide, said county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said.
The board of supervisors still plans to vote on the budget April 13.
So far, no adjustments have been made to the county’s $209.3 million proposed budget, Harris said.
Montgomery has no more vision into the future of revenues than any of its neighbors, but it depends less on sources like meals and lodging taxes. Designated funds from state and federal governments are the county’s largest single revenue source at 43%.
With the economy at a stall and all levels of government taking a tax revenue hit, those sources aren’t necessarily secure either.
"I don't know what the future holds," Harris said. "At this point, no one knows."
Staff writers Mike Allen, Alison Graham, Yann Ranaivo and Sam Wall contributed to this report.
