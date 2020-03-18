Local governments in the Roanoke and New River valleys are closing or restricting access to municipal facilities, while finding ways to allow citizens to conduct government business and keeping essential services going.
In general, people are encouraged to accomplish all they can online, including making tax or other payments, or to use government drop boxes where possible.
Roanoke took what Mayor Sherman Lea called the “extreme step” of closing all municipal facilities to the general public, effective Wednesday through at least the end of March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city detailed its plans in a Wednesday afternoon news conference conducted by teleconference as a safety precaution.
Employees were expected to report to work as usual to plan for a longer term closure if it’s needed and to provide ongoing city services. After Wednesday, as many workers as possible are encouraged to telecommute. Those who must report might work staggered shifts and spread out physically to keep to social distancing.
Essential services such as fire and emergency medical, law enforcement, solid waste collection, child protective services and homeless assistance will continue, said City Manager Bob Cowell. But he acknowledged the list of what seems essential now may become shorter if the pandemic drags on.
Workers who must interact with the public will be supplied with masks and gloves, Cowell said, though he conceded available supplies are not plentiful.
Roanoke County
County officials strongly discouraged residents from visiting county facilities, and encouraged them to use online information and contact methods instead.
Tax and other payments, as well as forms and applications, can be left in the brown drop box in front of the county administration building on Bernard Drive.
The county social services department on Main Street in Salem is closed to the public, but those in need can apply for benefits online, and the drive-through behind the building is open and can be used to drop off applications.
Salem
In Salem, all departmental business with the city must be done by phone or email unless absolutely necessary. Payments to the government should be put in the collection box next to City Hall, located on North Broad Street. That includes utility payments, real estate, personal property, business license, fiduciary and estimated income taxes, animal licenses and parking tickets.
Payments can also be made by mail or online.
Salem will continue to collect garbage as scheduled.
However, the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority said that starting March 23, residents are not allowed to drop off waste at either the Salem Transfer Station on Indiana Street or the Tinker Creek Transfer Station on Hollins Road in Roanoke.
Botetourt County
Botetourt closed its administrative offices Tuesday through March 30.
Necessary landfill, maintenance, custodial, central garage and inspection staff and public safety personnel will stay on the job while others will be working remotely.
Franklin County
Franklin County officials closed all nonessential facilities to the public and encouraged residents to use online web services for county business, or call county staff.
Starting Thursday, the general lobby of the County Government Center will be open, where residents are asked to use temporary measures including phone, email, county website and the lobby drop box.
Rocky Mount
The public is not allowed beyond the lobby of any town building, effective Tuesday. In -person payments to the town must be made through the municipal building’s drive-through window at 345 Donald Ave.
Credit and debit card payments can be made by phone at (540) 483-5243, and the town will waive its convenience fees for those transactions.
Finally, all permit applications must be handled through the drive-through or email to ccompton@rockymountva.org.
Boones Mill
Town offices are closed, and town payments can be made online. Town staff is working remotely, but can come to the office for appointments in extenuating circumstances, said Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick.
If an appointment is absolutely necessary, Fitzpatrick said, those in need should call the town office at (540) 334-5404. Messages will be checked regularly, he said.
Christiansburg
Christiansburg, along with Montgomery County, is temporarily suspending utility disconnections this month.
“We still encourage residents to make payments on time, if possible, to avoid accumulating a larger balance,” Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email.
Demmitt said the town is also waiving the $10 fee for any town bill payments made over the phone. She said the town would like to encourage residents to make payments online, over the phone, via mail or at the drop box outside town hall.
Pending approval by the town council Tuesday, Christiansburg also aims to increase the discount for timely meals and lodging tax payments from 3% to 10%. The discount increase will be in effect for March and April. Christiansburg will also waive penalties and interest if meals and lodging tax payments for March and April are received within 90 days of the due date.
Blacksburg
In addition to temporarily suspending utility disconnections due to delinquent bills, Blacksburg is giving restaurants and hotels some leeway with their meals and lodging tax payments.
Town Manager Marc Verniel said Wednesday that the town is still requiring those businesses to file their meals and lodging tax returns but waiving late payment penalties and interest.
As far as town employees, Blacksburg so far isn’t requiring all of its office staff to work from home.
The recent mandatory school closures have prompted Blacksburg to allow more flexible schedules such as working during otherwise off hours, Verniel said. For some cases, the town is exploring teleworking opportunities, he said.
Blacksburg, however, is leaving much of the employee management plan to the department heads, Verniel said.
The town is also implementing some special practices for employees whose jobs require them to be out in the community.
Police Chief Anthony Wilson said the department has implemented a minimum 6-foot social distancing policy for officers out on calls.
For trash and recycling collections, Verniel said Waste Industries — the company Blacksburg contracts for waste and recycling collection — is implementing its own safety practices. The bin pickup tool on the company’s trucks, however, allows their collectors to not leave the vehicle, he said.
Staff writers Mike Allen, Alison Graham and Yann Ranaivo contributed to this report.
