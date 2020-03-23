It’s a balance virtually every public institution is currently trying to strike: maintaining day-to-day operations and necessary functions in a pandemic, while also protecting customers and workers, and complying with state orders.
Local courts still face that evolving challenge, even as a declaration of a judicial emergency last week drastically dialed back most activity in courthouses.
But state court clerks’ offices are still central hubs for those who need to access real estate, probate and other records; to file legal claims and obtain marriage licenses; to pay municipal fines, court costs and restitution; and to process or view criminal warrants.
All local clerks’ offices will almost certainly see more stringent restrictions in the future, but as of Friday those in the Roanoke and New River valleys remained open and were operating in modified ways.
In Roanoke Circuit Court, public access to the third-floor civil office has been closed. That branch has typically been tended by a large staff of workers and features an open counter and the adjacent records room with public search terminals. Customers are now being directed to go instead to the nearby criminal office, which has glass service windows that limit personal exposure.
“Nothing has really changed except for where you go,” Roanoke Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Hamilton said Friday.
Visitors can still access the records room but must be admitted by an employee.
“All doors are shut. That helps us control the population and keep ourselves six feet apart from everybody,” Hamilton said. “If you come in for a marriage license, you can get a marriage license.”
Copies of records can also be mailed or sent electronically, she said. “We’re open until the judge closes us down.”
On the second floor, the general district court clerk’s office also has service windows on the criminal side and, in its civil office, an open counter with a glass partition.
Clerk Rick Kahl said customers still can approach that counter, but the office’s front door, usually open, now stays unlocked but shut.
“I have instructed our staff to disinfect the counter as often as possible and wash their hands more often,” Kahl wrote in an email Friday.
“Foot traffic into the court house has decreased as each day passes,” he added.
Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, on the building’s first floor, has glass service windows at its front.
Starting Tuesday, the Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk’s office will handle all functions by appointment only and will prioritize requests based on urgency and legal necessity.
Court clerk Steve McGraw urged customers to call ahead to reserve a time, and to see if the matter could be resolved online or by mail.
“As much as we like to have our customers coming in and interacting, this is not the time to be doing that,” McGraw said Saturday.
Customers who show up without an appointment will still be able to request one at the door, but they might have to wait.
In the New River Valley, the pandemic ended what was a unique practice among Virginia’s circuit court clerk’s offices: the Saturday hours kept by the Floyd County office, Deputy Clerk Joan Slusher said Friday.
While those hours are gone, the Floyd County office is staying open weekdays with a few coronavirus-induced changes to standard procedures, Slusher said.
The new process is fairly simple: “Just put the document on the counter and wait in the hallway, or at least six feet away,” Slusher said.
For example, marriage license applicants are given paperwork on a clipboard and are asked to go to the hallway to complete it. The applicants present their identification from a distance.
“Driver’s licenses, we won’t touch — just hold it up to verify who you are,” Slusher said.
Between applicants, the clipboard and its pen are sanitized, Slusher said.
In Giles County, the circuit court clerk’s office is open, but the front door is locked. People are asked to call ahead and see if their business can be handled over the phone, clerk Sherry Gautier said.
But for those who need to come in, “we’re open … at least as of right now,” Gautier said.
Staff are using sanitizer between visits, and county crews come through day and night to clean — “Just a whole lot of Germ-X,” Gautier said.
Similarly, in Pulaski County, people are asked to call the circuit court clerk’s office before coming in to see if their business can be done by phone or online. But the office remains open for matters that have to be taken care of in person, a staffer said.
The Radford circuit court clerk’s office is open. People making payments are being asked to use drop boxes.
In Montgomery County, the circuit court clerk’s office is closed to the public until April 6, although staff continue to be available by telephone between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Online services remain available and documents to be filed may be sent via mail, FedEx and UPS, according to a notice detailing the closure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.