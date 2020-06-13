Roanoke Times political reporter Amy Friedenberger covered Saturday's unusual, pandemic-era political convention in a Campbell County church parking lot. Republicans chose between incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, and Bob Good, a challenger from Riggleman's political right and a former member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors. Voting opened Saturday morning and ended at 7 p.m. Good declared victory just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He will face a Democrat to be chosen in a primary election later this month.
Refresh this page for continued updates and be sure to follow the action on Twitter @AJFriedenberger:
Good is telling the crowd the Riggleman team is contesting ballots and that’s why we keep having delays in results.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 14, 2020
Who knows when we’ll have results!
Bob Good is talking. No news. Just trying to keep the crowd engaged.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 14, 2020
He said he expects a significant victory. pic.twitter.com/o4HVALXNIz
Just updated from source that ballots still haven’t even begun to be counted. Riggleman campaign is challenging the Campbell County ballot box.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 14, 2020
This is a mess and has been a mess from the beginning.
Stage set up and people gathered for the Bob Good event to listen to the convention results pic.twitter.com/bjsQIF5BMN— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 14, 2020
Voting stops in just a few minutes. Political analysis from Crystal Ball. https://t.co/AqUAqPzvkT— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
Only 30 minutes to go before voting ends. Only a few cars trickling in now, so counting ballots should hopefully start on time.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
Hour and a half until voting ends. Lines are a lot shorter now. pic.twitter.com/xDedAoDGZ7— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
Good (in red) has declined to speak to reporters today until the results are announced.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
I haven’t found anyone who has said this issue over the paperwork is influencing how they vote today. People seem pretty locked in for who they support. pic.twitter.com/vTTzB9Eemw
Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, is here handing out cold drinks. He’s a delegate voting here today. He hasn’t endorsed anyone and wouldn’t say who he’s supporting. He said there are things he likes about both candidates and things he doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/pl0ODEvfZA— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
Some poll workers are expecting lunchtime to be the peak for voting. Line is growing outside Tree of Life for people waiting to get in to vote. The longest line it takes over an hour to vote. pic.twitter.com/CIY1zJ5CX7— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
John Whitbeck, former chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia: “Have you ever seen anything so absurd?”— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
He credits the committee for doing its best in difficult circumstances to organize a convention.
Riggleman: “This is the most perverse way to choose a candidate.”— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
He said the organization of this has been “disastrous” and was done this way by people trying to control the convention.
Three men in this car carpooled but aren’t all from the same county. Two of them got to vote but the third man wasn’t able to vote in that specific line so they have to start all over at the end of the line. pic.twitter.com/aCewkLpx3Q— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
Riggleman’s wife, Christine, just pulled up to vote.— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
“Who are you voting for?” some asked jokingly.
“The only candidate,” she replied. pic.twitter.com/X7UM5lMPSN
Here’s today’s ballot. The district committee chairman Melvin Adams is also up for election. He faces Daniel Rutherford. Good supporters are backing Adams and the Riggleman team is backing Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/vJ8t4E18Wh— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
Denver Riggleman (left, waving) and Bob Good (right, red shirt) are greeting the delegates as they come in. pic.twitter.com/KlTyMNcrGi— Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) June 13, 2020
