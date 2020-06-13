Roanoke Times political reporter Amy Friedenberger is covering Saturday's unusual, pandemic-era political convention in a Campbell County church parking lot. Republicans are choosing between incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, and Bob Good, a challenger from Riggleman's political right and a former member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors. Voting opened Saturday morning and ended at 7 p.m. The winner will face a Democrat to be chosen in a primary election later this month.

Refresh this page for continued updates and be sure to follow the action on Twitter @AJFriedenberger:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments