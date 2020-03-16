skd LimeScooters 101819 p03

Sergio Silvestre (center), launch manager for Lime, based out of Nashville, rides along on Oct. 18 with potential customers near Lee Plaza. Motorized scooters were introduced to the Roanoke market in October, then went on winter hiatus and are now back.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

Lime dockless electric scooters returned to Roanoke streets Monday after a winter hiatus — and with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said via news release that about 200 scooters were placed around the city Monday morning, with plans to add up to 100 more as the weather warms.

Lime debuted its scooters in October, followed by a competitor, Bolt Mobility. But in December, Lime pulled its scooters because use falls off in colder weather. Bolt collected its scooters for maintenance.

Lime now offers some new features, including group rides, which allow up to five scooters to be unlocked by the same account, and LimePass, a weekly subscription that includes unlimited free scooter unlocks for seven days. It’s typically a dollar per unlock.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said it has enhanced cleaning methods for its scooters and disinfects them more frequently. All mechanics and field workers are required to wear gloves and wash their hands regularly.

The company said it’s also following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization based on that information will decide when to continue, pause or suspend operations in individual markets.

Lime also encourages users to wipe down scooters with a disinfectant before riding, as they would with any other public surface, and consider wearing gloves and washing hands before and after riding.

