skd LimeScooters 101819 p04

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb tries out a Lime scooter at Lee Plaza on Oct. 18 as the company introduced the scooters to the Roanoke market.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

The Lime scooter company plans to suspend service in Roanoke on Wednesday and resume in early spring, the company said.

Rentals were strong during the two months Lime scattered hundreds of scooters around the city, the statement said. But the company takes a break in communities like Roanoke where winter is cold.

Crews have begun to collect the electric scooters and will recover all of them within about a day of the service suspension, a spokesman said.

Bolt Mobility, another scooter company, deployed its machines in the city Nov. 22, only to pick them up a short time later. The scooters were removed for maintenance, Bolt said. It was unclear if Bolt plans to resume service this winter or wait until spring.

