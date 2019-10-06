Crews continued to battle a forest fire in Bedford County on Sunday.

Light rains helped, but the fire kept burning, according to a news release from the USDA Forest Service. The forest service estimates the fire is 30% contained. About 15 firefighters are working on curtailing the blaze.

The 2- to 5-acre fire is between Glasgow and Big Island in Bedford County and entirely in the Jefferson National Forest.

A portion of the Appalachian Trail and the James River Foot Bridge Parking Area have been reopened after they’d been closed earlier for hiker safety.

Matts Creek Trail, the old Appalachian Trail in the area, remains closed and will be closed indefinitely.

The fire is located in “very steep and rocky terrain, making fire suppression efforts difficult,” according to the forest service release. Crews predict the fire may grow to the east over the next several days.

No structures or private lands are in the area of the fire. The cause of the fire, which started Friday, is still under investigation.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments