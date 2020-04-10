Melanie Bond, 60, knows that sometimes pets outlive their owners. That’s why the long-term care for her 20-year-old green-winged macaw, Elmo Bond, is a concern to her.
Bond has raised Elmo since he hatched in 2000. He could live well into his 60s, if not beyond. “I encourage people if they’re going to get a bird like this, be ready for a lifelong commitment because it’s unfair to the bird if you don’t realize that,” she said.
The relationship between Bond and Elmo is strong, and requires much commitment. Bond showers with Elmo once a week, for example, soaking him down to help keep his feathers well-groomed. Parrots are accustomed to being in tropical areas where they are constantly wet.
Macaws thrive in South America. They have a colorful wing span averaging between 41 and 49 inches, and can weigh up to nearly 60 pounds as adults.
“Their diet consists of either pellets, a mixture of seeds and dried fruits and they can eat a variety of nuts,” Bond said. “Some foods are toxic, including avocado and chocolate. So it’s important to know what is poison to them.”
Elmo requires a pedicure for his extremely strong nails. Bond hires a veterinarian to do the job with a Dremel rotary tool while she holds on to him.
Because this species is used to living in the rain forest and exploring, they require some activity. Otherwise, boredom makes them unhappy and often destructive. Their beaks can even grow to an abnormal size if they are not content.
The best environment for them as a pet is an aviary. But, if an owner doesn’t have an outdoor structure, a large cage with multiple platforms would work. Hiding food in creative places in the cage provides entertainment for the bird as it searches for the prize.
Macaws can be loud, social attention seekers. In captivity they can learn a few phrases. According to Bond, “Elmo is not a huge talker, but, he can be loud and scream.”
Bond described a scene where a workman was in the house and she had to move her other bird — named Puffatoos, a 21½ year-old cockatoo — into a room next to Elmo. “Puffs” started screaming loudly. And, like a big brother disciplining his little brother for being impolite with a guest in the house, Elmo started shouting, “Bad Bird, Bad Bird,” a term Bond thinks he learned from her. She added, “The interesting part is that he often uses words in proper context.”
Bond has several cats who know their boundaries around Elmo. The key is to remember and respect that they are close to the wild and their beaks can break a small bone in your arm if they get mad.
Bond says that these birds form strong bonds with their owners and are typically loyal and most comfortable with only that person. Bond and Elmo are no exception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.