A Lexington man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

Thomas Jeffrey Salb, 70, was navigating a gravel driveway on Bluegrass Trail when his 2016 BMW motorcycle veered off the path and down an embankment, pinning him underneath it when it came to a stop, officials said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday about a half-mile south of Collierstown Road. Salb was wearing a helmet, officials said.

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

