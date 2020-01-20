A leak discovered in an underground fuel holding tank has temporarily closed two businesses in Grandin Village.
The leak, found at the Pamol Mart gas station on Memorial Avenue, has been stopped, but additional remediation work will likely be needed, said Roanoke Fire Chief David Hoback.
The Pamol Mart, an Exxon gas station, was closed Monday as a result, as was its nearest neighbor, Scratch Biscuit Co.
Scratch’s property isn’t imperiled by the leak, but a strong odor of gasoline had wafted into its building Sunday.
The restaurant contacted authorities that same day, Hoback said, and the fire department traced the source of the odor to the gas station.
The gas station emptied the underground tank to halt the leak. Remediation contractors and state authorities are now reviewing the situation to determine cleanup requirements.
Scratch planned to remain closed for two or three days to allow time for the odor to fully dissipate.
“We just want to err on the side of caution,” said restaurant owner Nathan Webster. “We don’t want to put our customers or our staff in that atmosphere while they’re working.”
Webster said the biscuit eatery hopes to reopen around Wednesday or Thursday.
The Village Grill, located on the other side of Scratch, wasn’t affected and remains open for business. The fire department took air readings in the restaurant to ensure conditions were normal.
Other surrounding businesses in the neighborhood were also open Monday.
A spokesman for CrossAmerica Partners, which owns the Pamol Mart property but leases it out, said their company and the leaseholder are working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and will follow its instructions.
Hoback said the gas station has been responsive and cooperative with authorities.
The state will oversee the details of the remediation plan, Hoback said. The fire department did place absorbent booms around nearby storm drains located downhill — by the site where a new fire station is under construction — to block any potential contamination.
The department will continue to monitor the situation and will do air readings for Scratch.
