It was a race to the finish to bring Ironman to the Roanoke Valley.
Just weeks before the July 30 announcement that the region would host a triathlon in 2020, there was a scramble to bring hesitant government officials on board.
Email communications between city managers, county administrators and tourism representatives obtained through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act shed light on the process of securing the three-year agreement with Ironman.
Roanoke Valley officials nearly passed on hosting Ironman 70.3 triathlon in 2020. A July 3 email recapping a meeting between leaders of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Botetourt County indicates the group agreed not to pursue a 2020 triathlon but was “willing to study the feasibility of an application for 2021.” The email was written by Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell.
Roanoke county officials were concerned about the bike route initially proposed and an overall lack of involvement in the planning process.
The Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge will include a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run, half the distances of a full Ironman. It will be capped at 2,500 competitors. The first tier of entries already has sold out, but two more tiers at higher prices remain open.
O’Donnell said in an interview he didn’t realize the magnitude of the event until just a few months before decisions were being made. At that point, details were still sparse and the county’s public safety officials had not been involved in developing the race route. It prompted O’Donnell to touch the brakes.
“We just want to make sure it’s the safest possible event,” he said. “There’s a lot of people involved and a lot of strenuous activity.”
Landon Howard, president of the regional tourism organization, met with a number of local Ironman advocates July 10 to inform them that the race was “a no-go for 2020,” according to emails.
But the group, which included Carilion’s Dr. Randy Clements and Roanoke City Councilwoman Michelle Davis, wasn’t prepared to give up. The pair made plans to meet with O’Donnell and Phil North, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, the next day.
Davis, who has completed an Ironman triathlon herself, said in an interview she felt the reluctance stemmed from a lack of information and understanding that if the race didn’t happen in 2020, it wouldn’t happen at all.
An Ironman race director leveled with Davis; he told the city councilwoman that he needed to book a race in Virginia in 2020. If the race returned to Williamsburg, the former host city, it would stay there for three years. Making a bid to host the race in Roanoke in 2021 was not an option.
“It’s very rare that you get a one-time chance at something,” Davis said.
In some ways, committing to Ironman strays from government’s standard procedure, Davis said. Typically when organizations bring an event to city or county leaders the details already are ironed out. In this case, there was still much to plan. Davis said that first year of discussions was like a feasibility study. The planning stage would come next, in the many months leading up to the race.
Reducing the amount of Roanoke County roads used in the 56-mile bicycling portion of the race was key to securing the locality’s support.
O’Donnell wrote in an email that the proposed route was “not workable for Roanoke County.” Botetourt County Administrator Garry Larrowe replied that the northern neighbor would “gladly accept some miles.”
It was natural that Botetourt County would pick up some of those miles, Larrowe said in an interview. Botetourt is more rural, and would have fewer concerns about traffic volume. Between the bike route and swim — Carvins Cove is located within Roanoke and Botetourt counties — the locality became a major player in the event.
“It turns out that Botetourt is a large contributor,” Larrowe said. “We don’t always get that opportunity.”
Larrowe expressed confidence that the locality could handle the bike portion of the triathlon. In October, it will host the second Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo bike race with 30-, 50- and 80-mile routes.
O’Donnell said he was “very skeptical when I heard it was 2020 or bust.” But when he met with Davis and Clements, the county administrator said he was assured the bike route was flexible and Roanoke County would have a voice in the planning. That was what O’Donnell needed to hear.
“There’s still going to be a lot of planning and a lot of process involved, but now we’re getting the right people in the room so that we’re going to have the best possible outcome,” he said.
O’Donnell said Roanoke County is now “100% behind” the triathlon.
Just hours after the meeting with Davis and Clements, O’Donnell wrote in an email that, with a few adjustments, the locality might be able to support the Ironman bid. But he stopped short of making a full commitment.
“Please do not announce this or celebrate yet, but the game may be changing,” O’Donnell wrote.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge made the official pitch that would bring Roanoke County on board in a letter dated July 11, signed by Howard and Chair Lee Wilhelm.
They made a number of commitments to Roanoke County, including that the locality would not have to cover any costs associated with the event in 2020 and the bike portion of the race would be rerouted to go primarily through Botetourt County, minimizing the impact to Roanoke County roadways.
The letter stressed the need to make a decision soon, indicating that Ironman’s parent company needed to announce the host city within the next month to maximize participation.
“Being candid, we don’t want to lose the event to Williamsburg, so postponing to 2021 is not an option,” the letter reads. “IRONMAN is committed to a Virginia race location, but has to have a multi-year agreement. Therefore, we must commit to 2020, or we will not be in the running.”
Roanoke County replied with its own letter, dated July 12, indicating it could support an application by the tourism organization to bring Ironman to the region.
That very same day, Howard emailed the city and county leaders to notify them of a tentative date for the announcement that Ironman would be coming to Roanoke after all.
Attracting a major sporting event to the region is typically a lengthy process, Howard said in an interview. Things really start to take off when event planners make a site visit.
Ironman officials made an initial visit in November, and returned for a more thorough site inspection in March. After the second visit, Ironman officials indicated they wanted to bring a triathlon to Roanoke in 2020. Howard said that was sooner than local officials would normally expect.
“Typically our different sporting events groups will reach out to us maybe two and even three years prior to let us know that they’re interested in coming here,” Howard said.
Perhaps hosting in 2021 would have been preferable, to allow more time for planning, Howard acknowledged. But, he said, the customer is always right.
“The customer basically indicated to us that really was not an option,” Howard said. “So we just started looking for ways that we might could accommodate in 2020 versus 2021. It’s come together quite nicely and everybody’s cooperating.”