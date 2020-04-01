The Landing Restaurant in Moneta started a hot meal delivery program for at-risk families and seniors in Franklin and Bedford counties.
The restaurant, which has served customers from its Smith Mountain Lake location for 16 years, launched the Landing Love Project in mid-March. The project started with about 30 families and has since expanded to more than 60.
Tiffany Silva, who owns the restaurant with her husband Bruno, said when Gov. Ralph Northam announced the schools would close to prevent further spread of COVID-19, she knew there would be students in need.
She asked for a list of families that needed assistance and started to serve them and a few seniors in the area. Within a week, the number of people served through the project has more than doubled.
“The need is there and this has brought it to the front,” Tiffany Silva said. “We were going to be sitting here anyway, so we decided to start doing something. We’re going to keep on feeding.”
The Landing closed its dining room two weeks ago and is still operating with curbside takeout and delivery. Silva said she started the project by going through back stock in the restaurant’s freezers and working with her suppliers to see what food she could get discounted.
“This is something that anyone who owns a restaurant could be doing for their community,” she said. “We all have a backstock of food, we have employees who need to work and we always have people who need to be fed.”
The restaurant has volunteers who pick up meals and bring them directly to families. The boxes are fully-stocked with dinner that is cooked and ready to eat — baked ziti, chicken soup, barbecue pork, salad and mac and cheese have been some of the featured items. Silva said the only thing a family might have to do is reheat the meal.
She said the restaurant is also accepting donations on its website that go directly to the project. Silva said people in the community have been so generous and donations have covered most of the costs incurred by the project.
“After 16 years, we’ve been through ups and through downs,” Silva said. “It’s a lifestyle choice. You make it happen. The minute we put up a call for help, people started donating.”
If you or someone you know in Franklin and Bedford counties needs a meal, email eat@thelandingsml.com. Donations can be made at thelandingsml.com/thelanding-love-project.
Awesome and inspiring! Thank you!
