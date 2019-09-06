The recently concluded Salem Fair not only provided fun and food for Southwest Virginia residents, it also boosted the coffers of the United Way of the Roanoke Valley via a grocery chain promotion.
A record number of ride enthusiasts purchased Megapass unlimited ride tickets at Kroger stores before the fair, and their spending allowed Kroger to donate $17,907.50 to the United Way. In all, 26 stores in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region participated in the promotion.
“Partnering with the Salem Fair is a creative way for us to help everyone in the Roanoke Valley,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger, said in a news release. “Fairgoers have fun at a discounted rate, and we’re able to donate funds to the United Way to support the important work they do for so many in need in our region.”
The 32nd annual Salem Fair attracted more than 300,000 visitors during its 12-day run.
“United Way is thankful to be the recipient of proceeds from the Salem Fair through Kroger,” said Abby Verdillo Hamilton, interim president and CEO of the United Way. “The Salem Fair is a time-honored tradition in our community, that’s all about bringing families together. We are honored to be able to invest these funds right back into serving families in need, who find themselves relying on the caring power of our community.”
Kroger has conducted the Megapass unlimited ride tickets promotion since 2014.
Also this summer, the Roanoke Rescue Mission received more than 3,000 pairs of socks from fair-goers, and the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry received several thousand pounds of food that was donated by attendees.
Kroger gives to Habitat homeowners
In another charitable promotion, Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region stores recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to present “Happy Homes, Full Fridges,” an event that celebrated homeowners who have worked with Habitat to purchase affordable housing.
As part of the event, Kroger presented each family with a $100 gift card.
The nonprofit Habitat for Humanity has built 244 homes in the Roanoke Valley, according to a news release, with funding from a number of sources, ranging from its ReStore retail store to partnerships with businesses.
Mission BBQ recognizes first responders
Patriot Day is Sept. 11, and the Mission BBQ chain again is recognizing first responders with free sandwiches and the sale of its limited-edition cups to support local charities.
First responders will be able to get sandwiches at all Mission BBQ locations throughout 16 states, including the one in Roanoke at Towers Shopping Center.
Mission BBQ also is selling its 9-11: Never Forget Hometown Heroes cups through Sept. 11. Local fire and police charities will receive $2 from every cup sold.
Last year, the Roanoke restaurant sold enough cups to divide $2,576 between the Firefighter Family Support Fund and the Police Hardship Fund.
