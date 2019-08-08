An 83-year-old man was killed after a crash in Bedford County Thursday, state police said.
William Lee Keeney, of Moneta, died after his 2004 Dodge truck was hit head-on by a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan near Moneta.
The driver of the Grand Caravan and two juvenile passengers were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to Virginia State Trooper N. J. Houck.
Brandi Credille, 34, and the two children had serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.
The crash on Virginia 122 just south of South Old Moneta Road happened about 11:28 a.m.
Houck said state police are still investigating why the Dodge Grand Caravan, heading north, crossed a double-yellow line and struck the south-bound Dodge truck.