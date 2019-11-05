CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Blacksburg Middle School teacher Sue Kass won the District F Montgomery County School Board seat Tuesday in race against business consultant Sofia Midkiff.
Kass could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.
She worked at Blacksburg Middle for 11 years, stepping down in 2017. She currently serves as student services coordinator at the Virginia Tech Graduate School.
In their campaigns, Kass and Midkiff endorsed better teacher pay and more appreciation for their work. Both said they wanted to consider budgetary changes to put the school system on a stronger financial footing. And they also argued that their past business experience would benefit the board.
The seat represents a crescent-shaped district that covers parts of Blacksburg from Bishop Road to Prices Fork and sections of Montgomery County south of U.S. 460 along the border with Giles County.
Kass received public support from several teachers and former teachers.
Midkiff was endorsed by the board member she hoped to replace, Connie Froggatt. Froggatt announced earlier this year that she would not stand for reelection and publicly supported Midkiff’s candidacy.
Citing unspecified health issues, on Tuesday Froggatt resigned her seat at a school board meeting, effective this month, creating a vacancy on the board less than two months before the end of her term.
The resignation complicates the picture for who will fill the seat between now and Jan. 1, when Kass will be sworn in.
According to a resignation letter Froggatt provided to The Roanoke Times, she told the board that “public education is public service, and anyone who goes into it should know that, but it’s more important that the public knows the following: public funds should only be for public education; our educators deserve the utmost respect at all levels, including the administration; and our children are our future and we need to stop short-changing that future.”
Under state law, the school board may fill the vacancy caused by Froggatt’s resignation with a qualified District F voter within 45 days. If the board doesn’t act within that time, the circuit court may make an appointment.
It’s unclear if the board could leave the seat vacant until next year. It is scheduled to meet at most four more times or so this year.
