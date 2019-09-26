CHRISTIANSBURG — Andrew Christopher Terry’s guilt or innocence remained undecided Thursday after a jury deadlocked over an accusation that the Blacksburg man took his baby daughter from her mother’s home in Roanoke last year and buried her in Montgomery County woods.
The Sept. 11, 2018, disappearance of 3-month-old Arieanna Day, followed the next day by Terry’s statement to police that he buried her, prompted repeated and unsuccessful searches with dogs amid torrential rains driven by an approaching Hurricane Florence.
And a year later, Arieanna’s vanishing led to an unusual two-day trial this week in the county’s circuit court. Terry was charged with concealing a body — but the case’s evidence included no discovery of remains.
No one has been charged with killing Arieanna.
Defense attorney Angi Simpkins of Dublin questioned if Arieanna had actually died. The child’s mother, Jessica Day, took the stand Thursday and testified that at one point in the case, she told Roanoke police that the baby was given to a cousin of Terry’s to raise.
Day said that at different times, she also told investigators that Arieanna had smothered after they fell asleep while breast feeding or been kidnapped by an adoption agency with which she had been in contact .
Day testified Thursday that none of these stories were true and that Arieanna, possibly injured by falling from a baby carrier, was taken away by Terry.
As for Terry’s admission to burying the baby, an assertion that he made, recanted, then made again to police in recordings played for jurors — that was just one of numerous versions of events that Terry and Day told to investigators, Simpkins pointed out.
“Yes, there is a confession,” Simpkins said during Thursday’s hearing. “But false confessions occur.”
Jurors deliberated about three and a quarter hours before announcing they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. After Judge Marc Long declared a mistrial, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said that she had no immediate decision on whether to retry Terry, 32.
“It was important to pursue justice for Arieanna particularly when there was a confession to the crime,” Pettitt wrote in a text. “I know Roanoke city will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.”
Built across two days of testimony, the presentation of cell phone and automobile GPS data and the playing of long audio and video recordings of Terry’s confessions, the prosecution’s case was an attempt to make sense of varying stories about Arieanna’s fate.
Roanoke police officers described being called just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2018, to Day’s apartment in the 1100 block of Hanover Avenue. The officers testified that they found Day and Terry, who calmly reported Arieanna had disappeared.
Questioned through the early morning hours and into Sept. 12, Terry eventually told officers that he and Day had known each other since middle school, had an ongoing turbulent romantic relationship, and had a daughter together — or might have had a daughter together. In court this week, Simpkins repeatedly argued that Terry could not know if he really was Arieanna’s father.
Also, Terry told investigators that his longtime girlfriend, with whom he lived in Blacksburg and also had children , did not know about Arieanna’s birth.
In recorded interrogations, Terry said he and Day quarreled about Arieanna’s custody. He said that when he went to Day’s house after work on the night of Sept. 11, she met him outside and gave him the child, and that Arieanna had a scratch and swelling on her face.
Terry told police he drove toward his Blacksburg home with Arieanna on his lap, but that as he left Interstate 81 at the Ironto exit, she stopped breathing. Terry said he stopped and tried to revive her but couldn’t, and that near the edge of Blacksburg, a few minutes’ drive from his home on Cedar Hill Drive, he walked along railroad tracks, scooped a shallow hole in the dirt, and left Arieanna there under some leaves.
He said that he had been scared to seek medical help for the child.
Terry’s account was delivered to jurors through officers’ testimony and in the recordings from police questioning. He did not take the witness stand .
On the evening of Sept. 12, 2018, Terry took police to where he said he buried Arieanna. But no body, no grave and no trace of a burial was found.
Terry then recanted his story, officers testified, saying that he had done nothing to the girl and that he led police to the railroad tracks only to show them that Arieanna was not there.
He reversed his story again the next day in a video recorded interview, repeating the account of getting Arieanna from Day and burying her after she died.
“I swear to you that’s where she is,” Terry said on a recording played Wednesday in court.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cristina Agee asked jurors to focus on Terry’s story of burying his daughter, not on other accounts he gave, including that he had never picked up Arieanna at Day’s home.
“Why would someone confess in so much detail to a crime they didn’t commit?” Agee asked.
Special Agent Jeremy D’Errico of the Federal Bureau of Investigation testified that location data from Terry’s phone tracked his route from Roanoke to Blacksburg, where he bought cigarettes and a lighter at a convenience store before returning to Day’s home. The data even showed a six-minute pause around the intersection of Jennelle and Cedar Run roads, where Terry said he had buried Arieanna.
But Day’s testimony Thursday added another layer of uncertainty to the case.
Called as a defense witness, Day agreed that she had phoned Simpkins this year to say that Arieanna was alive and well, and that she had called Terry and asked, “Should I wait until court to say I gave her to your cousin?”
Day began her testimony saying that perhaps a Utah-based adoption agency — that she said flew her from Roanoke during her pregnancy to discuss giving up Arieanna — had kidnapped the child.
Questioned by Simpkins, Day said that at one point, she also had said that she sold Arieanna. That prompted Long to caution attorneys about their questioning because Day did not have a lawyer to advise her.
Day clarified that ‘selling’ referred to taking money from the adoption agency for the flight to Utah, not an actual purchase agreement.
As Day continued testifying, she admitted that she gave a different account of Arieanna’s disappearance last year at Terry’s preliminary hearing. She said that for a time, she had repressed her memories of giving Arieanna to Terry.
With the jury out of the courtroom, Long said he saw many problems with the case. “This is a hot mess,because of all the inconsistent statements.”
