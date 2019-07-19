This year’s The Four on the Fourth, a four-mile race through Downtown Roanoke and the Gainsboro neighborhood, had its largest field with more than 510 adult runners and nearly 100 youths.
The annual July 4 event raised more than $33,000 for the summer and after-school programs run by Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia. Begun in 2011, the race drew just over 386 participants in 2018.
“We can’t begin to tell you how thankful we are for our great friends, volunteers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia sponsors and runners for the 2019 Four on the Fourth,” Michelle Davis , the program’s CEO, said in a news release. “This year you all far exceeded our expectations and made the morning of the 4th a memorable one!”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia began in 1997 as the Boys & Girls Club of Roanoke Valley, an after-school program where members engage in academic assistance and community service activities.
According to its website, Boys & Girls Club now serves more than 850 youth in five locations covering Roanoke, Franklin County and Montgomery County.
Some of the highlights of the 2019 race include:
- Ninety-seven kids participated in the Fun Run led by “Superman Matt” — Matthew Wright — who ran after placing first in the 40-to-44 age division.
- Organizers served 14 watermelons, 70 bunches of bananas, 40 dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts and 450 hot dogs.
- More than 100 volunteers acted as course marshals, finish line volunteers and cheerleaders, helped set up and break down equipment, and prepared food.
- Miss Virginia East Coast USA Emma Kessler sang the national anthem, and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea led the Pledge of Allegiance.
- Tyler O’Brien, with an overall time of 20:45.5, was the fastest male runner.
- Emma Rogers, with an overall time of 25:33.5, was the fastest female runner.
- Eighty-four awards, hand-painted by the club’s kids, were given to overall winners and age-category winners.
- Thirteen U.S. states and Great Britain were represented.
TAP seeks Cabell Brand Hope Award nominees
Know someone who deserves to be recognized for community service?
Total Action for Progress is now accepting nominations for this year’s recipient of the Cabell Brand Hope Award, which will be presented at the agency’s annual lunch on Oct. 15.
The award is presented in honor of TAP’s founder, who was an advocate for a wide spectrum of issues and gave his time and efforts to enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and communities.
Award recipients should embody Brand’s spirit. Nominees must have an extended interest in anti-poverty efforts, literacy or the environment, and must volunteer in their community and show a long-term dedication over time.
They also must exemplify one or more of the following characteristics: grassroots community changer, risk taker or champion for the cause, and be a persistent, relentless, challenger of the status quo — a change leader.
Nominees must live in the counties of Alleghany, Bath, Botetourt, Craig, Roanoke and Rockbridge or the cities of Roanoke, Buena Vista, Covington, Lexington or Salem.
To submit a nomination, visit tapintohope.org/2019/05/29/cabell-brand and fill out the form by Aug. 8.