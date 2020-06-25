A Roanoke County circuit judge will rule whether the latest lawsuit against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center can proceed to trial.
The wildlife center and Roanoke County filed a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by neighboring property owners. Judge Charlie Dorsey said he would consider arguments made in court Thursday before making his decision, but encouraged the parties to try to settle out of court.
“These people are neighbors and are going to stay neighbors no matter what happens in this case,” Dorsey said.
The wildlife center, located on Coleman Road in Roanoke County, has been the focus of multiple court filings from neighbors on zoning disputes.
The first was an appeal of a county board of zoning appeals decision to decline to hear a case from the neighbors. The neighbors alleged the center was operating outside of what was allowed in zoning ordinances. Dorsey ruled the neighbors did not have legal standing to challenge another property’s zoning designation. That lawsuit has been appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court, the wildlife center’s attorney Jim Gilbert said.
In 2018, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center filed a request for a permit to add a raptor aviary to its property. The application generated mixed reaction from the neighborhood and was strongly opposed by the two adjacent homeowners. The wildlife center secured approval from the board of supervisors for the project.
The neighbors later appealed the decision of the board of supervisors to grant a special use permit.
James Cowan, an attorney representing the neighboring property owners, argued in court Thursday that the special use permit for the raptor enclosure retroactively approved other structures that had been built at the center over a period of four years. Cowan argued the county did not analyze the harm caused by the increased activity from these additional buildings.
The neighbors said in the lawsuit that the increased traffic on the gravel road leading to their homes and the wildlife center generates dust that requires extra maintenance and cleaning. Additional traffic also presents a safety hazard for their children who cross the road to get on the school bus, Cowan said.
Peter Lubeck, Roanoke County’s attorney, argued the neighbors did not provide evidence that these new structures caused the issues because the center has been doing the same work for years before these structures were built.
The judge did not specify a date when he would issue his decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.