A Roanoke judge rejected a last-minute request from civil rights activist Martin Jeffrey to have ballot requirements eased so that he can appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for Roanoke mayor.
Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware wrote in his order Tuesday that Jeffrey did not act "diligently in his efforts to file his" candidate paperwork before the original June 9 deadline before seeking changes to the ballot requirements.
Mayoral candidates need to witness 125 qualified voters provide signatures, which the lawsuit claimed was a burden on candidates because of social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic. Martin asked that the signature requirement be lowered to 50 and the deadline to file signatures be extended to Tuesday.
"This is uncharted waters," Ware said in a hearing on the matter Monday.
Roanoke attorney John Fishwick, who filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of Martin, argued that similar requests have been granted throughout the commonwealth to move the filing deadline to Tuesday, which is the latest the registrars said they could accommodate that information. Earlier this month, Fishwick successfully argued on behalf of two independent candidates for Roanoke City Council to have the filing deadline delayed to Tuesday.
In court on Monday, Fishwick said he didn't see why the filing deadline and signature requirement should be handled any differently between the city council and mayoral races.
"Under COVID, we're talking about giving people a fair shot," Fishwick said.
Tim Spencer, senior assistant city attorney, took issue with how Jeffrey filed his paperwork with 60 signatures on June 12, three days after the filing deadline. Jeffrey also sued the Virginia Department of Elections and other state and local election officials after the deadline. He said that was a major difference between Jeffrey and the other case Fishwick handled earlier this month. Those independent candidates, Cesar Alberto and Kiesha Preston, filed their paperwork and a lawsuit before the June 9 deadline.
Carol Lewis, an assistant attorney with the Virginia Attorney General's Office, called into the court hearing on Monday to side with the city to block Jeffrey from getting onto the ballot. She reiterated Spencer's arguments, saying candidates getting deadlines changed causes confusion.
"At what point does there need to be a distinct line in the sand?" she said.
Martin tried to run for mayor in 2016, but he failed to obtain the required signatures.
Current Mayor Sherman Lea, a Democrat, is seeking reelection. David Bowers, a former mayor and councilman, is challenging Lea as an independent and has been certified to appear on the ballot.
There are several people running for three seats on city council.
Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey will make up the Democratic ticket. Republicans are fielding Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller. Alberto, Preston and Stephanie Moon are running as independents.
Moon retired last year as council clerk and this spring unsuccessfully sought a Democratic nomination to run for a seat before filing to run as an independent.
