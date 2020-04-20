The death Sunday of a Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate was from natural causes – but not from COVID-19, jail officials said Monday.

Joseph Evan Osbourne, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from jail Deputy Superintendent David Cox. Jail staff and Roanoke County emergency workers began CPR and other measures but Osbourne was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m., the news release said.

Osbourne's death is thought to be from natural causes, and "there is no evidence to suggest this case is related to COVID-19," the news release said.

Roanoke County police are investigating and the state medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy, the news release said.

Osbourne arrived at the jail on March 8 on a fraud charge from Salem, and a probation violation and drug charge from Martinsville, the jail said. He was awaiting trial in both jurisdictions, according to the news release.

