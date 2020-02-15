LEXINGTON — Bernie Sanders will be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee after a contested convention in which no candidate gets enough votes to win the first round.
So says the 1,600 Washington and Lee University students who put on the 2020 Mock Convention, predicting the independent senator from Vermont will arrive at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July with the most delegates pledged in support, but that he won’t have enough to clinch the win, requiring the addition of superdelegate votes to make the final call in his favor.
Since 1908, 20 of 26 Mock Cons have correctly picked the presidential nominee for the party out of power, based on careful research. Since 1948, the Mock Con students have never guessed a Republican challenger wrong, though they have slipped upped twice picking Democrats, mostly recently picking Hillary Clinton as the nominee over Barack Obama in 2008.
As the roll call for the simulated vote proceeded, the students predicted former Vice President Joe Biden sweeping the South, including Virginia, with Sanders winning California, New York and many contests in the West and Midwest. Ultimately Biden had the second highest delegate total.
Saturday, before making their choice, the student got to hear the serious side of comedian and political satirist Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Although he did entertain the crowd with impressions of Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
Instead of doing stand up, Noah sat down for an interview conducted by Mock Con Speakers Chair Victoria Morgan and National Political Analyst Kyle Perel. He praised the effort put into assembling the convention. “Everybody in this room, you’re engaging in something that’s mind blowing,” he said.
His compliments came in the context of discussing how to get young people involved in politics. He suggested that the fault really lies with political organizations that don’t try to engage with issues youth care about. “‘American Idol’ has never complained that young people don’t vote,” he cracked, “because they get engaged.”
Talking about Obama and about South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, he described the mark of a great leader as “the ability to govern those who vehemently opposed you as if they vehemently supported you.” In other words, “I will now treat you the way I wish you had treated me.”
Trump’s stance, he said, amounts to “I am the president of the people who voted for me,” and he fights against states that didn’t go his way in the 2016 election.
Yet Noah said Trump effectively communicates his stances on issues in a way many career politicians don’t.
A native of South Africa, Noah became host of “The Daily Show” in 2015. He talked about how, as he watched the 2016 Republican presidential contest, he thought Trump looked like the most likely candidate to win — with a delivery style that reminded him of African politicians — only to have that assertion dismissed by his American acquaintances.
When Trump won, he realized, “I’m not the outsider in this moment. Maybe Americans are the outsiders to their own politics,” because they only pay attention to the world views of those who agree with them.
Cameron Kasky, the 19-year-old co-founder of gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives, described a reaction to Trump’s election similar to how Noah depicted his American colleagues. “I was watching Trump start to soar in the polls, and I said, ‘There’s got to be something in place to stop this, right?’”
Kasky lived through the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, and in response organized March For Our Lives along with several other student survivors. He described mental health struggles and disillusionment with politics.
“This event is actually more well coordinated than the Iowa caucuses,” Kasky said, adding that he could write a sitcom based on his experiences. “Nobody wants to be in politics unless something is fundamentally wrong with them.”
In choosing the next leader of the country, “we are all just predicting whichever one of our futures is the least really bad,” he said. Becoming an advocate requires taking time to tend to your own health, he said. “You can’t save the world if you’re not taking care of yourself.”
He shared disappointment with the Democratic candidates’ stances on gun control, with especially scathing words for Michael Bloomberg, saying that if he gets the nomination, “we’re picking between a billionaire racist sexist and a billionaire racist sexist.” Regardless, he said he doesn’t want to see Trump reelected.
Kasky followed Democratic strategist and pundit Donna Brazile, who might have taken issue with his grim angle on the 2020 race if given a chance. Brazile brought considerable energy and optimism, sharing her story as “a black girl from Louisiana” who “became chair of the Democratic Party,” joking about Noah’s good looks and dancing on the stage.
“I know that any one of the Democratic candidates will do a better job than the current occupant of the White House,” she said.
Mock Con ended with a surprise appearance from singer Lee Greenwood, who led the students in singing "Proud to Be an American" as red, white and blue balloons dropped.
