Terry Allen had long wanted to combine her medical training with a career in law enforcement. Emphasis on long.
Now 58 years old, Allen came across a job posting last spring for a medical deputy at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.
“I was like, Oh, this is, you know, jackpot. I can have the best of two worlds right there in one thing,” Allen said. “I just filled it out and I just never dreamed that they would call me back.”
But they did.
And this month, Allen became the oldest person ever to graduate from jailer boot camp at the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy. Alongside mostly millennials, Allen hustled 10 hours a day for 10 weeks of intensive training — running up and down stairs, lifting weights, doing push-ups. Military-grade uniform inspections, hundreds of test questions, and role-playing scenarios structure the class, from which Allen and eight newly minted Western Virginia Regional Jail guards graduated Aug. 8.
“A lot of people I don’t think expected her to make it,” said Sgt. Jonathan Price, assistant academy director for corrections. At first, he figured it was “just a matter of time before she handed in her resignation.”
After Allen had passed her physical test and received a job offer from the jail, but before the academy began, Price pulled her aside.
“Look, you’re almost three times the age of the guys. We have 20-year-olds complaining about being sore and out of shape,” he told her. Would she be OK?
“She said, 'I’ll give it all I have,'” Price recalled. “And she did just that.”
Allen said she never gave a thought to quitting, or to what others might think of her age.
“I was just really excited because it was something that I always wanted to do,” she said.
In her previous life, Allen worked in doctors’ offices and did home hospice care in Vero Beach, Florida. She'd worked in hospitals. She also taught dance, rode horses and played polo.
In 2015, she moved to the Roanoke area to be closer to family. Just before she left Florida, Allen had completed a citizens academy at a law enforcement agency. She did ride-alongs with a friend, a deputy who had nagged her to do the academy, and she was hooked. She began volunteering at a Botetourt County fire department, going out on ambulance runs. Allen completed her EMT paramedic courses through Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg on Mother’s Day. Two weeks later, she started the jail academy.
“The first day was a huge eye-opener,” she said. “I mean, I thought I was in shape before, from cutting wood and this, that and the other.”
Allen was exhausted one day after doing a dozen rounds of defensive tactics. A fellow recruit noticed.
“I just kind of let out a big sigh, a groan. And he said, 'Well, Meemaw, are you alright?'” Allen recalled. “And I just got tickled and I just started laughing and the rest of them did, too. It just kind of stuck, and that’s what everybody started calling me after that. I thought it was hilarious. It was a term of endearment.”
Allen lived up to the nickname.
“She kind of fell into that grandmotherly role, I’d guess you’d say,” Price said. “If somebody did something they shouldn’t have done, they joked around, like, Is Meemaw going to approve of this?”
Sheriff Eric Orange said he wasn’t struck at all by Allen’s age when her application passed his desk. Her medical training was well suited to the position.
“She has a terrific attitude,” Orange said. “Her demeanor is always very positive.”
At the graduation ceremony, well-wishers surrounded Allen. Botetourt County neighbors, family from Charlottesville and friends from Florida and Utah came to watch Allen commence her new career. Her deputy friend from Florida pinned on her badge.
“Retirement is not in my near future at all. I’m in it for the long run here,” Allen said. “As long as they’ll have me, I’ll be here.”
After all, she’s been working since age 14, when she held a summer job at a lawyer’s office in Charleston, West Virginia. She would take a bus from her rural hometown into the city and ride back with her father at the end of the day. Fare cost a dime.
Forty-four years later, Allen says she feels blessed to pursue a new opportunity.
“If it’s a dream that you have, just follow your dream,” Allen said. “Tomorrow's never promised. And if it’s something that you want to do, I mean, reach for the stars. You don’t know if you don’t do it.”