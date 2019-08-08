Venus Hawthorne Tucker is quite pleased that she’s lived in a Roanoke all of her nearly 105 years.
She was born in Roanoke, Alabama, and reared in “a little place outside of it” where she “plowed with mules like a man.”
She’s been a Roanoke, Virginia, resident since she was 20, when she moved north with her husband, Wesley, a railroad man.
She hasn’t had to pick cotton or beans or plow fields since leaving Alabama. Instead, she’s spent her life in the church, especially through missionary work. She’s sung in choirs, ushered, cooked, served as church clerk and “done about everything but being the pastor.”
She said she’s liked Roanoke’s scenery and people.
Tucker, known for her stylish suits and her hats, and for frequenting various churches throughout the Roanoke Valley and the state, reaches the 105-year milestone Aug. 13.
On Wednesday, just a few hours before the staff at Our Lady of the Valley held a birthday celebration with members of Maple Street Baptist Church for its oldest resident, Tucker didn’t seem fazed about turning 105.
Taking everything in stride, Tucker said, she’ll be “just a year older.”
She recalled that when she became a centenarian, “I just got down on my knees and prayed cause nobody brought me here but God. … Man didn’t keep me here.”
And now, five years later, Tucker says, “He’s got some more work he wants me to do. I’m not finished.”
Tucker, who made a hobby out of embroidery, worked various jobs, including at the Radford arsenal and as an insurance agent before serving a stint with the Virginia Employment Commission, where she interviewed and got to know a lot of people.
These jobs and some others she’s forgotten, she said, helped fulfill her service to God. Befriending and encouraging the staff and other residents at Our Lady of the Valley might just be her next calling.
The director of maintenance at the senior living community said he likes to test residents when they arrive to see how they respond.
“Mrs. Tucker is a character. You can’t say a thing and get away with it,” Buddy Hinkle said. He said Tucker “is slowing up on being feisty,” but even after two years at the facility, “she still makes you laugh and can put you in your place.”
Tucker is witty, remarked April Welton, who recently became a hairdresser at the facility. “You’d never guess she’s 105.”
When lunchmates Margaret Haley and Martha Barry described her as a nice lady, Tucker countered: “I try to be nice and be a good person and live for the Lord.”
She quickly and laughingly remarked, “They can’t say nothing but good cause I’m here.”
Tucker says her character comes from being the third oldest of seven children and having “to pick up after the others.”
She and her last surviving sibling, 95-year-old Dorothy Moore of Greensboro, North Carolina, talk on the phone daily. Her father was 98 when he died, and her other siblings were in their 70s and 80s when they died.
Tucker gave up driving and sold her Cadillac and her northwest Roanoke home and moved into Our Lady of the Valley two years ago because of physical problems that limited her capacity to live alone.
“Her only complaint is not walking,” said Pam Smith, a nursing assistant who works closely with Tucker. But, “She’s amazing … her attitude … her get up and go.”
Most residents and patients need assistance with many daily tasks but not Tucker, said Barbara Reynolds, a close family friend and former co-worker.
Tucker said that while working, she was most fond of helping others find jobs and other assistance. Although she doesn’t have any children herself or any family in the Roanoke Valley, Tucker has a nice-sized family circle.
She said she’s adopted several “young ladies” and their families over the years, including Reynolds and her sister, Sara. She was also good friends with their mother, Phyllis Reynolds, who died 10 years ago, just four months after turning 100.
Getting around in a wheelchair limits Tucker’s outings, but not to church, said Marjorie Crawley, an “adopted young lady” who has chauffeured Tucker to church many Sundays, even before Tucker moved into Our Lady of the Valley.
“If this hip wasn’t bothering me, I’d be up and around. I’d just skip on around here,” Tucker joked, swaying in her chair.
“I’d bake my own birthday cake.”