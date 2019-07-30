Next year about 2,500 athletes will swim in Carvins Cove, bike the hills of Botetourt County and run along the Roanoke River Greenway — all in the course of a day.
The Ironman 70.3 triathlon is coming to Roanoke. The city was selected as a multi-year host, with the first race scheduled for June 7, 2020. Carilion Clinic will serve as the title sponsor for the triathlon, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.
The triathlon was previously held in Williamsburg.
Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, said the regional tourism agency's sports team had been actively courting Ironman for about a year. They were eager to make a connection with Ironman, which Howard described as a "huge sports brand."
"Hosting an Ironman 70.3 puts us on the international sports map," he said. "People from all over the world will come in to compete for this event."
The region's beautiful topography coupled with its hospitality convinced Ironman officials to name Roanoke a host city, Howard said.
The total economic impact of the race is estimated at $9.2 million each year. Howard said no other event in the region is comparable.
"This should be the largest international event that we have ever hosted in the Roanoke region and all of Virginia’s Blue Ridge," he said.
The triathlon is expected to draw about 2,500 athletes, many of whom are likely to bring family and friends. And officials anticipate the bulk of the racers — an estimated 92% — will be visitors, rather than locals.
Those visitors will be "depositing quite a bit of income into our region, brand new money that's not here right now," Howard said.
This spring, VBR launched a million-dollar campaign urging tourists to "Be a #Trailsetter," showcasing the mountains and the region's outdoor amenities.
"The Ironman event fit perfectly with that," Howard said.
When Keats McGonigal, senior regional director for Ironman, visited Roanoke he quickly decided it was a venue athletes would be excited about.
"It’s a beautiful area, there’s great local support for endurance events like this and it truly delivers the world class experience that our athletes have come to expect," McGonigal said.
Roanoke had not only the desired course elements, McGonigal said, but also the "ancillary pieces" like hotels, restaurants and a vibrant craft brewing scene that makes the event enjoyable not just for athletes, but also the family and friends accompanying them.
"It's about being a location that people want to go and spend two, three, four days at," he said. "We want true destination locations."
McGonigal said it's common for Ironman to enter into multi-year agreements with host cities, as it did with Roanoke. The first year requires a lot of planning, and the lessons learned can be applied to future races, benefitting both Ironman and the host city.
"I’m excited about the atmosphere and energy that the local community has shown to me and embraced the organization, so I think that we’re going to be able to translate that to many years of racing here in Roanoke," he said.
When Ironman officials were briefed on the plans for medical response to the race, they were met with a familiar face. Dr. Thomas "TK" Miller is the vice chair of orthopedics and chief of sports medicine at Carilion Clinic and also serves as chairman of the Ironman Global Medical Advisory Board.
Though Miller has been involved with the Ironman organization for years, he wasn't actively lobbying to bring the race to his own backyard.
"I never expected this to happen here," Miller said.
He always believed Roanoke could put on an incredible race, but knew becoming a host city was challenging. That Roanoke was successful in its bid to attract Ironman shows the right people are in place promoting the region and also how far the community has come, Miller said.
The region has built up its outdoor credibility over the years, with events like the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon and recognitions by groups like the International Mountain Bicycling Association.
Communities of Roanoke's size make for great race venues, Miller said. Major metropolitan areas do a nice job, he said, but smaller communities really roll out the red carpet and welcome the event.
"Ironman looks for communities that will embrace this," Miller said. "They can put their event anywhere and they certainly have events that are in big locations, but they very much want an event that the community is going to embrace."
Though he's worked the medical tent at countless Ironman races, Miller said he's a little intimidated this time around. He wants things to be perfect. But the doctor said he's excited to "show our area off."