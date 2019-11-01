IRON GATE — Jennifer Simpson stood up in the dimly lit town council room, surrounded by dozens of her neighbors.
The power had gone out on this Halloween night, but many people remained at the Iron Gate Town Council meeting. They were there to discuss the so-called “Jennifer Simpson tax,” a fee the town was considering collecting in order to pay for a potential lawsuit with Simpson over a damaged stormwater pipe that runs through her yard.
“This was not about hurting the town,” she told her neighbors. “I just want to tell you all that. It was not about hurting the town, but the town hurt me.”
While Simpson asserts that Iron Gate is responsible for the pipe on her property, the town’s attorney insists it is not the town’s problem. Communication has broken down.
Simpson hired a lawyer, she said, after town officials stopped communicating with her. The town’s lawyer, Lexington-based Jared Jenkins, said Simpson stopped communicating with the town government.
The two sides tell slightly different accounts, but there’s no dispute that the pipe that runs under Simpson’s porch needs to be repaired. The town does not have an easement, or the right to access the land, to go onto Simpson’s property, both sides agree.
On Dec. 22, the pipe failed and Simpson’s yard and basement flooded, both sides agree. Simpson spent time and money pumping water out of her basement. Town contractors came and dug a trench in the yard to access the pipe sometime afterward, Simpson’s lawyer Josh Baker said. Contractors never came back to finish the job, though, leaving a trench in Simpson’s yard that remains.
From here, the stories of the town's attorney and Simpson and her attorney diverge. The town reached out in February of this year to try to figure out a way to fix the problem, Jenkins said. Simpson said this was not the case, and that she spoke frequently with Mayor Charles Unroe until he stopped responding to her in May.
In July, Jenkins asked Simpson to grant the town a free easement to come onto her property, Baker said. Now that an attorney was involved for the town, Simpson explained, she decided to hire a lawyer of her own. She ended up hiring Baker, an attorney for Waldo & Lyle in Norfolk.
During Thursday’s meeting, Jenkins said the town already had allocated $20,000 for the project, and that a contractor was lined up. Simpson said she was not made aware of this.
On Oct. 22, Baker sent a letter to the town saying the town cannot enter her property for free, and must pay $15,000 for an easement. The letter also requested an additional $12,000 for working on Simpson’s property this year without an easement.
The town did not reply to the letter, instead issuing a different response: On the Iron Gate Facebook page, the town posted that there would be a community meeting on Halloween to discuss “the Jennifer Simpson tax.” Simpson said the post shocked her, as did the town’s post in a local newspaper about the possible tax. She said the shock quickly turned into fear, as she felt the town was trying to turn her neighbors against her.
More than 40 of those neighbors showed up Thursday night, despite it being Halloween and in bad weather. The power to the meeting room in the town hall went out about 20 minutes into the meeting. A sheriff's deputy turned on a flashlight, and the meeting continued for another hour and 20 minutes in the semi-darkness.
Jenkins was adamant that this pipe “was never the town’s problem.”
The small town, with a population of approximately 350, sits in Alleghany County on the border with Botetourt County. It has a general fund budget of $146,427 and a utility fund budget of $257,717.
Jenkins said that he believes the failed pipe is the Virginia Department of Transportation’s problem because it goes under U.S. 220, and is under the state’s jurisdiction.
This spring, VDOT workers came to the area and cleared out the state-owned portion of the pipes, said Sandy Myers with VDOT’s Staunton district. Myers said VDOT’s understanding is that Simpson and the town were going to work out a way forward on how to address the pipe on Simpson’s property, and that neither Simpson nor the town have contacted VDOT since the spring.
Now, with Baker’s letter asking the town for more, town officials are considering asking for citizens to pay a little extra on their sewer bills — about $165 per each of the 185 customers who pay a sewer bill.
Residents in attendance Thursday were adamant that many in town can’t afford that fee. Two residents who spoke also said the town should apologize to Simpson for putting her name on the possible fee. Neither Unroe nor Jenkins acknowledged those comments during the meeting.
Residents also expressed that this appears to be an issue between Simpson and the town. Multiple residents urged Jenkins to sit down with Baker and reach a compromise.
“My advice is the town shouldn’t pay her a penny,” Jenkins said, “so if they’re willing to compromise on us not paying a penny, then maybe we can talk.”
Baker, who has been practicing law in Virginia for 13 years, said in a phone interview that “governmental arrogance” exists all over the place, but that this case is especially appalling to him.
“I’ve never seen anything like it across the state of Virginia,” Baker said. “This is the most egregious account ever.”
