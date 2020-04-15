A fire that damaged multiple vehicles Tuesday night appears to have been intentionally set, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the fire has been deemed incendiary as an investigation continues, city emergency officials said.

The fire, reported about 10 p.m., occurred at the intersection of 13th Street and Cleveland Avenue Southwest in an area behind a restaurant building.

First responders found three vehicles and an RV on fire.

No injuries were reported.

— Yann Ranaivo and Alicia Petska

