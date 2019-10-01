Dozens more cameras and electronic message boards will go up in the next six months to improve safety of motorists on Interstate 81.
That work will precede up to two decades of construction to pave new lanes, lengthen lanes for incoming and exiting traffic, improve shoulders and perform similar work so the road carries more traffic more safely, all paid for with new taxes effective this year.
Those steps appear in a work plan presented Tuesday to a committee overseeing upgrades to Virginia’s I-81 corridor for the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Virginia plans to spend more than $2 billion on the western Virginia interstate during the next 20 years, including $875.4 million on 14 projects in the stretch that includes the Roanoke and New River valleys.
All told, I-81 in Virginia will have a third more cameras than today, for a total of more than 200, and nearly 40 percent more message boards, for a total of more than 100 of those, by spring 2020, officials said.
Motorist-assist trucks known as the safety service patrol have been out in greater numbers already as a result of the I-81 program, officials said.
Panelists recommended borrowing against future tax receipts to shift the focus to road construction work as soon as possible. With borrowing, crews should be able to complete 60 of 64 planned projects along the 325-mile Virginia section of I-81 by 2028. Without borrowing, only 48 projects will reach completion by that year under a pay-as-we-go framework, said Bart Thrasher, chief engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The General Assembly will be asked to choose which option during the legislative session scheduled to begin in January.
There will be three northbound lanes between Christiansburg and Cloverdale when the work ends. On the southbound side, the interstate will have three lanes from Cloverdale to Salem and from Ironto to Christiansburg, but a gap of about nine miles with only two lanes will remain, as exists today, officials said.
The road work was prioritized based on need and the gap didn’t win funding, officials said. Officials left open the possibility of revisiting the issue later. Officials have already identified another $2 billion worth of work the interstate needs.
In addition, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is studying ways to spend $200 million on the rail system to reduce interstate truck traffic, Jennifer Mitchell, its director, said.
More details of the I-81 program can be found at ww.va81corridor.org.
