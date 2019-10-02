At least one person has been killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on Wednesday, state police said.
The crash has shuttered all northbound Interstate 81 lanes at the 134 mile marker in the Glenvar area.
State police said the crash happened about 6 p.m. and involved two tractor-trailers and two passenger cars.
One southbound lane and one shoulder were also closed as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.
State police urged drivers to use detours at the 137 and 132 exits.
As of 8 p.m., traffic was backed up five miles in northbound lanes and two miles southbound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.