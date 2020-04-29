Interior construction at Cave Spring High School was halted after three construction workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
Roanoke County Public Schools said in a news release that general contractor, AVIS Construction, paused interior work until May 11.
Exterior work including roofing and site grading will continue, and construction crews will be wearing masks and gloves, the release said.
“When we learned that some of the workers on site had tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately took action to shut down the interior portion of the project for 14 days. We felt this was the most appropriate action to make sure workers are safe,” said Troy Smith, president of AVIS construction.
Smith said the interior and exterior workers had not been exposed to each other.
Superintendent of Schools Ken Nicely said he did not expect the delay to impact the completion of the project.
The school board heard earlier this month that the $43.4 million renovations are expected to be mostly completed in June, but some items will not be finished then due to delays in materials caused by temporary shutdowns of factories during the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday reported the number of positive cases in Roanoke County had risen to 47, an increase of six more. Cases in the city of Roanoke jumped by 22 to 57, and those in Salem rose by four new cases to 16.
Overall, the department that the state has 14,961 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 622, or 4%, over the 14,339 reported Tuesday.
The 14,961 cases included 14,328 confirmed cases and 633 probable cases. Also, there are 522 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 513 confirmed and 9 probable.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 85,307 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,259 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,448 and 124 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities — Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County — don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
